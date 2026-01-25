Pelicans Simply Can't Afford to Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline

The NBA trade season has been extremely quiet, but with about ten days to go until the deadline, most expect activity to pick up between now and February 5. One of the teams expected to make some moves is the New Orleans Pelicans, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. New Orleans currently has the second-worst record in the league, and without the use of their first-round pick next year, the Pelicans are likely to make a move to recoup some draft compensation.

Siegel revealed that teams have been calling about the availability of Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Saddiq Bey. Earlier reports suggested that Murphy III and Jones were among a group of players viewed as “untouchable” by the franchise, but with the team's current plight, all options must be explored before the deadline. Bey’s name mentioned in the inquiry about availability puts the Pelicans in a fascinating dilemma.

And on top of this, teams continue to call the Pelicans about several players, including Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, and Saddiq Bey.



Still no movement on this front, yet the belief around the league is that New Orleans will make at least couple of roster changes. https://t.co/RnyHPljWcc — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 24, 2026

Pelicans Have No Choice But to Trade Veterans for Draft Picks at the Deadline

Bey was considered a ‘throw-in’ trade piece when the Pelicans acquired him along with Jordan Poole in a deal that sent CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards. His short time in New Orleans has proven he’s been anything other than that, with the former first-round pick averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The 26-year-old forward looks like a nice role piece to have on this team, but with the Pelicans having no first-round pick next season and no second-round picks until 2030, moving a player that contenders want makes more sense than holding onto him in a sinking ship.

Jones is a much more compelling case. He’s the team’s best perimeter defender and at least makes New Orleans competitive when he’s on the floor. Under interim head coach James Borrego, the team is 6-6 when Jones plays and 3-20 when he doesn’t suit up. Only he and center Yves Missi have a positive overall +/- during that stretch. On the flip side, the former Alabama standout probably has reached his ceiling for potential, so would holding onto him instead of collecting more assets be the best move for a player who probably won't get significantly better?

The next couple of weeks are a pivotal point for the franchise to solidify its future direction. New Orleans has promise in their rookie class of Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. Trey Murphy III has taken another seismic leap on both ends of the court, so unless the Pelicans can get a king’s ransom for him, his future most likely belongs in New Orleans. The real play for the team should be trying to offload either Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray.

The duo will command around $66 million in combined salary next season, yet they have not played a single second together this year. Poole has been inconsistent most of the season, and Murray has yet to return after rupturing his Achilles tendon last year. Value may not be high on either player, but being able to offload any one of those contracts with any sort of draft compensation would be a win for the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in the middle of trade rumors for a few seasons now, as health and availability have marred the immense talent he possesses. Williamson has yet to play in a playoff game in his career, only playing more than 30 games in a season just twice so far. He's well on his way to surpassing that this year, but with an extensive injury history, it's unclear what his trade value is.

This season may already be “lost” for New Orleans, but this trade deadline could help jumpstart the 2027 campaign.

Read More About the New Orleans Pelicans: