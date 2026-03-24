Pelicans Injury Report vs. Knicks: New Orleans Fully Healthy in New York

The New Orleans Pelicans are in New York for the first game of their three-game East Coast road trip. In fact, the Pels play five of their next six games on the road, including two sets of back-to-backs. Even though this season has been effectively over for the Pelicans for a while, how they do in this tough stretch will speak volumes about this team. Putting together strong performances and getting a few wins against tough opponents will help the Pelicans build some momentum heading into the offseason.

Fortunately for them, they will be at full strength to do so. Bryce McGowens, who will miss his seventh straight game with a toe fracture, is the only Pelican on the injury report. This means that Zion Williamson is continuing his hot streak of availability, suiting up for his 46th game in the Pelicans' last 47. Dejounte Murray will also be available to play his usual load of around 30 minutes. Not having played since Saturday should give the Pelicans fresh legs heading into the Knicks clash.

The Knicks are similarly healthy besides two absences in the backcourt. Landry Shamet and Miles McBride have both been ruled out, leaving the Knicks short-handed in the guard rotation.

Pelicans at Full Strength as They Take on Jose Alvarado & the Knicks

This is especially important since it means that former Pelicans fan favorite Jose Alvarado will see an extended run. Since getting traded to the Knicks at the deadline, Alvarado is averaging 16.8 minutes per game off the bench. His shot hasn't been falling (30.4% from three), but the 27-year-old guard is averaging 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. It will be fun to see Alvarado going up against his former teammates.

For the Pelicans, this will be a good test to see where they are as a team. They are 12-7 since the trade deadline and have been playing their best basketball of the season. The Knicks are in the midst of an important seeding battle in the Eastern Conference as they are half a game behind the No. 2 seed Celtics and two and a half games ahead of the No. 4 seed Cavaliers. They have won six straight to improve to 47-25 for the season heading into Tuesday.

The Knicks have won three straight games against the Pelicans, dating back to last season. In the first game of the season between the two sides, the Knicks mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Pelicans 130-125 at Smoothie King Center.