Pelicans Injury Report vs. Mavs: Will Dejounte Murray Play Through Illness?

In the matchup between two teams that are trending in opposite directions, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Even though both teams are going to miss the playoffs, the Pelicans are playing the best basketball of their season, going 9-6 in their last 15 games. The Mavericks, on the other hand, recently embraced tanking and pulled the plug on their season. As a result, they have managed to go 4-19 over the last two months. With a win on Monday, the Pelicans will overtake Dallas for the 12th seed in the West.

Whether desperately trying to win games this late in the season is a good strategy for the Pelicans, however, is another question. They don't control their own pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so they have little incentive to lose. At the same time, they have benched Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears in recent weeks in favor of older veterans. This has helped them become more competitive, but Pelicans fans are hoping these wins aren't coming at the expense of their young players' development.

Mavericks Have a Long Injury List Ahead of Pelicans Clash on Monday

Against the Mavericks, the Pelicans should be considered the favorites. Not only are they well-rested after having last played on Friday, but the Mavericks played the Cavs in Cleveland yesterday. Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, and Naji Marshall all played over 32 minutes in the upset win over the 41-27 Cavs.

Plus, Dallas is dealing with an extensive injury list. Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively are already out for the season. Daniel Gafford and Klay Thompson, who sat out yesterday to rest, are doubtful to suit up on Monday, with illness and rest designations, respectively. Caleb Martin is listed as questionable.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, have fewer injury concerns. Bryce McGowens will miss his third straight game with a toe fracture. Dejounte Murray is the only other player listed on the injury report. He has a questionable tag with an illness. He should be considered a game-time decision.

Murray has been playing out of his mind ever since his return from an Achilles rupture. Pelicans fans would love to see their star guard in action as much as possible in the final stretch of the season. If the 29-year-old point guard is unable to suit up, rookie Jeremiah Fears should be in line to see an extended run.