3 Top Dejounte Murray Destinations if Pelicans Decide to Trade Him This Summer

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to largely bring back the same core from last season, much to the frustration of their fanbase. Wholesale changes aren't expected despite back-to-back seasons with fewer than 30 wins.

That doesn't mean, however, that there won't be any movement. The Pelicans will try to make trades to fix the roster imbalance and create more cap space.

One of the prime trade candidates will be Dejounte Murray. The 29-year-old guard returned from his Achilles rupture during the season and proved that he can be healthy and productive for the rest of his contract. He is due $32.8 million next season and has a player option for $30.7 million for the season after. This makes a trade potentially challenging, but there should be plenty of suitors for Murray's services.

Any team with the right combination of matching salary and need for a point guard should have some interest in Murray. The former All-Star guard is unlikely to bring back a haul for the Pelicans, but as long as New Orleans gets some financial flexibility and a middling draft pick or two, they should seriously consider a trade. Let's take a look at some of the potential landing spots.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are still alive in the playoffs, but lost Donte DiVincenzo for the season and Anthony Edwards for the next few weeks. They are unlikely to go very far this season, which could augur some moves in the offseason.

Their biggest need is a point guard and have the matching salary to do so. Naz Reid's $23.2 million salary for next season and DiVincenzo's dead salary of $12.5 million could work as the building blocks of a trade.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets have been hurt by their lack of playmaking and shot creation this season. After Fred VanVleet was ruled out for the season, the Rockets made the mistake of not acquiring a replacement. Now, they are on the brink of elimination due to their offensive struggles.

VanVleet will be back next season, but the Rockets need more offensive firepower. They are expected to make radical changes in the offseason after this year's disappointment, and Murray could be a big swing for them, especially since VanVleet and he could certainly play together in the backcourt.

Houston has the contracts of Steven Adams, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela for salary-matching purposes and has plenty of draft picks to use in a trade for Murray.

Dallas Mavericks

One Western Conference team that will try to take a big step forward next season is the Dallas Mavericks. Armed with Cooper Flagg and another lottery pick in this year's draft, the Mavericks will rightfully feel like they will have enough to chase a playoff spot next season.

The problem is that they have no backcourt depth and quality behind Kyrie Irving. This makes Dejounte Murray an ideal fit there. Not only could an Irving-Murray backcourt work beautifully, but Murray would also be insurance in case the Mavs want to trade Irving. Then, Murray could become the full-time point guard until Dallas finds a long-term solution there.

The Mavs have a slew of mid-size salaries to make a deal work. Most two-man combinations between Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall, and Max Christie would get the Mavericks to the necessary salary to make a deal with the Pelicans.