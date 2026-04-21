Assessing Dejounte Murray's Future With the Pelicans: Will He Stay in New Orleans?

It was a season full of disappointment for the New Orleans Pelicans, but one of the silver linings was the better-than-expected return of Dejounte Murray. The veteran point guard took the court after the All-Star break and appeared in 14 games. In the small sample, Murray looked closer to his pre-injury self than many would have thought.

This creates a fascinating decision for the Pelicans. A healthy and productive Murray means that he could have some trade value on the market. At the same time, the Pels want to take a step forward next season, and Murray could help them.

Murray's contract situation adds an interesting wrinkle. He is due $32.8 million next season and has a player option for $30.7 million in the 2027-28 season. He is also eligible for an extension if the Pelicans want to lock him down for more years.

Contract Extension Possibility

While Murray could certainly have some interest in locking down more guaranteed money coming off an Achilles rupture, the Pelicans would have every right to hesitate. For a team that is so far from playoff contention, the Pelicans are surprisingly expensive. They have little financial flexibility next season or beyond, especially if there are no plans to trade Zion Williamson.

Therefore, having Murray on the books for a significant salary past the 2027-28 season is a big financial risk that the Pelicans shouldn't be willing to take. Plus, it could reduce Murray's trade value as teams may be hesitant to take on a multi-year deal for a player who will turn 30 before next season.

Trade Options

The Pelicans could certainly find a trade partner for Murray. In today's salary cap landscape, Murray's $32.8 million deal is more palatable. The acquiring team could get Murray to turn down his player option for the following year and sign him to an extension that makes more financial sense. More importantly, it wouldn't take much to acquire Murray.

Murray's contract is not as bad as it may have seemed a couple of months ago, but it's still not a team-friendly deal. The Pelicans will not get valuable future assets or draft capital. Some cap relief, along with a middling asset (like a decent second-round pick or a lower-end prospect) and matching salary, could get the job done.

For a lottery team that is trying to get back to relevance next season, Murray could be a decent bet. For the Pelicans, it would be a way to hand the keys to Jeremiah Fears.

Most Likely Scenario

The Pelicans have never been the most proactive team on the trade market. They tend to wait too long and trade their players when their value is on the decline. So, it's difficult to see them strike while the iron is hot with Murray.

Instead, they will likely start the season with Murray without giving him an extension and reassess at the trade deadline. If the Pelicans are not where they thought they would be, then Murray could be on the move then.

For that to happen, Murray has to stay healthy and produce at a high level next season. That obviously carries some risks. If he can't, the Pelicans may be stuck with him until the end of next season at the very least.