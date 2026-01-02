Pelicans Injury Report: New Orleans Now Dealing With Derik Queen Concern

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game of 2026. Desperately trying to end their five-game losing streak, the Pels are taking on the 14-20 Blazers, against whom they have split the season series so far. Unfortunately, however, New Orleans will attempt to escape the bottom of the Western Conference with a short-handed roster on Friday.

In the official injury report the team released on Thursday, the Pelicans listed Herb Jones as out with a right ankle sprain. This will be the sixth straight missed game for the veteran small forward.

More concerning, however, are the "questionable" designations for Saddiq Bey and Derik Queen. Bey is dealing with right hip soreness, and Queen has a left quad contusion, putting their availability in jeopardy.

Saddiq Bey (right hip soreness) and Derik Queen (left quad contusion) are questionable for Friday's game vs Portland #Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/ii0w052Tdm — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 1, 2026

Pelicans Are Dealing With Injuries to Saddiq Bey, Herb Jones, and Derik Queen

Bey went to the bench with less than a minute left in Wednesday's loss to the Bulls, so his name on the injury report may not be too surprising. The veteran forward is now at risk of missing his second game of the season. Starting 26 games for the Pels and playing 30 minutes a game, Bey has emerged as a key two-way cog this season. His absence will be especially felt as the Pelicans are running out of two-way wings, with Herb Jones also sidelined. If he were unavailable, the Pelicans could insert Jordan Poole or Jose Alvarado in the starting lineup, but if Borrego wants more size, Micah Peavy remains an option as well.

On the other hand, Queen closed the game in Chicago, playing down the stretch. Dealing with foul trouble, he was limited to 25 minutes and was never able to get going. When he may have suffered the injury is currently unclear, but the fact that he is listed as questionable should give Pels fans some comfort that it's likely not a long-term issue.

Queen is one of two Pelicans who have played every game this season, along with fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears. If he were to miss Friday's game, Yves Missi or Kevon Looney will presumably get the start at center. This means more shot creation burden on Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy, and Fears. They will have to play extended minutes for the short-handed Pelicans to have a chance against the Blazers. Whether that will be necessary will be clearer once the Pelicans release their first injury report on Friday morning.

