Pelicans Injury Report vs. Raptors: New Orleans Missing 2 Starters in Toronto

The New Orleans Pelicans look to extend their three-game losing streak against Eastern Conference contenders on Friday night. After losing to Cleveland, New York, and Detroit over the last week, the Pelicans are in Toronto with the hopes of moving to 26-49 for the season.

At this point of the season, however, the Pelicans are less concerned about their record and more about how the team is coming together. The coaching staff and the front office want to get as much information as possible about the roster so that they can make the right decisions in the offseason. Getting some wins and giving fans something to cheer for in a miserable season would be a nice bonus.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans will be short-handed when they attempt to do so. Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy are listed as out on the injury report, joining Bryce McGowens on the sidelines.

Dejounte Murray & Trey Murphy Out vs. Raptors on Friday

Murray's absence was to be expected. The veteran guard suited up against the Pistons last night, and he has yet to be cleared to play on both nights of a back-to-back. There is no reason for the Pelicans to rush Murray's recovery process after the former All-Star missed 13 months following an Achilles rupture. Murray played 29 minutes in Detroit on Thursday, and considering the travel and quick turnaround, it's not surprising that the Pelicans are keeping him out against the Raptors.

Murphy's absence, on the other hand, is more surprising. The sharpshooting forward was questionable heading into the Pistons game, but ended up sitting out with an ankle sprain. He was listed as out in the Pels' first injury report on Friday. The 25-year-old is day-to-day and should be considered questionable for New Orleans' next game, against the Rockets in the Smoothie King Center. This will be Murphy's 11th missed game of the season. The Pelicans are 4-6 in these games.

The Raptors will have the rest and injury advantage over the Pelicans. After finishing a five-game road trip where they went 2-3 on Wednesday, the Raptors are back in Toronto. At 40-32, they have a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference, with only two games separating the fifth and the tenth seed. They have their entire rotation healthy besides Immanuel Quickley, who is currently dealing with plantar fasciitis on his right foot.

Without two of their most important starters, the Pelicans will be facing an uphill battle against a team that has a ton to play for. Whether they can pull off an upset to get back on the W column remains to be seen.