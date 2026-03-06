Pelicans Injury Report vs. Suns: Will Dejounte Murray Play?

The New Orleans Pelicans traveled from Sacramento to Phoenix to face the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back to end their six-game road trip. With an upset win, the Pelicans have a chance to finish this road trip with a 4-2 record, helping them build even more momentum than they already have for the final stretch of the season.

To help them in this goal is the Pelicans' injury report. Unlike on Thursday, the Pelicans are entering Friday's game with a clean bill of health.

Pelicans Are Fully Healthy on Friday vs. Suns

Dejounte Murray, who missed the Kings game as he isn't ready to play on both legs of back-to-backs yet, is available to suit up in Phoenix. Trey Murphy and Zion Williamson, who were questionable all day Thursday before playing against the Kings, didn't suffer any setbacks and will play their usual minutes on Friday.

What head coach James Borrego will do with the rotation will be fascinating to watch. He inserted Yves Missi into the starting lineup against Sacramento. But, when everyone was healthy against the Lakers in the previous game, Borrego played without a traditional center, starting a Murray-Herb Jones-Trey Murphy-Saddiq Bey-Zion Williamson group. It can be hard to find enough minutes for Missi and Derik Queen if they are both coming off the bench. Against the Lakers, Missi ended up playing for only six minutes. Whether this will continue remains to be seen.

Borrego has to make tough decisions when he has his entire roster healthy and available. Jordan Poole has long been marginalized in the rotation, and he is unlikely to see the court any time soon. Karlo Matkovic and Micah Peavy were the odd men out against the Lakers, and that could still be the case against Phoenix.

The Suns, on the other hand, are dealing with a few injuries. They are down two starters as Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks have been ruled out with a foot injury and a left hand fracture, respectively. Backup point guard Jordan Goodwin is also sidelined, while Royce O'Neale is listed as questionable with foot soreness.

Despite these absences, Phoenix has been able to find ways to win games. One of the biggest surprises of the season, the Suns are 35-27 and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference. After losing to the Chicago Bulls at home last night, they will be extra-motivated to not suffer another loss to a lottery team on back-to-back games.