Pelicans' Next Head Coach After Willie Green Is Obvious

The New Orleans Pelicans ownership has put the onus on the president of basketball operations Joe Dumars to make the decision on head coach Willie Green. There has been constant speculation on social media about Green's seat getting warmer, but Dumars has yet to make a decision on the fifth-year head coach. Green has worn out his welcome among Pelicans fans, but the front office seems to still believe in him, despite the disappointing results that have them with a 2-10 record at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Why Dumars is sticking with Green is difficult to understand for a variety of reasons. He gave up his 2026 first-round pick, which suggests that he believes that this team can be competitive this season. Yet, they are one of the worst teams in the league, which should suggest to Dumars that the head coach is not getting the most out of this group.

James Borrego Should Be the Obvious Next Head Coach of the Pelicans

The more confusing part of it is the fact that the Pelicans already have an ideal replacement for him on the staff. Associate head coach James Borrego is in his third season with the team and knows the organization. It would be as smooth a head coaching transition as any if the Pelicans were to move on from Green.

Borrego has been getting a ton of interest from around the league for head coaching openings. He was among the finalists for the position in the summer of 2024 and was a serious candidate for the Knicks' opening this offseason. He didn't end up getting the job, but he will inevitably get another head coaching gig sooner rather than later. Why shouldn't that be with the Pelicans?

The 48-year-old was previously the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, leading them to their best finishes in recent years. He had a 138-163 record there and made back-to-back Play-In tournaments, a feat the organization hasn't been able to repeat since then. He helped create dynamic offenses that consistently punched above their weight in terms of talent. Coming from the Gregg Popovich coaching tree in San Antonio is also always a big plus in any NBA coach's resume.

The Pelicans need to find a way to unlock their offensive potential and punch above their weight on that end of the floor. Zion Williamson and Derik Queen are incredibly talented players, but they are tough fits. Jeremiah Fears has obvious star potential, but he is a 19-year-old starting point guard who will make a ton of mistakes. You need a creative offensive coach who can make these pieces fit. Green showed that he can't be that coach; it's time to see if Borrego can.

