Predicting Pelicans' Record: Where Will New Orleans Finish the Season?

The New Orleans Pelicans have 26 games remaining in the regular season before heading into the offseason with plenty of questions, but very few answers at this time. With a 15-41 record, there is little left to play for besides pride, player development, and potentially spoiling playoff hopefuls. New Orleans' remaining schedule includes 19 of its final 26 games against playoff teams or teams in the running for the Play-In Tournament. The Pelicans have long been removed from those discussions since early in the season.

There is no incentive for the Pelicans to ‘tank’ the remainder of the season as they do not have a first-round pick in next year’s draft. New Orleans gave up an unprotected first-round pick in the 2026 Draft to acquire the rights for Derik Queen from the Atlanta Hawks. This should motivate the Pelicans to play hard every night. Over the last several weeks, they’ve been doing just that, going 5-5 over their last 10 games with impressive wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pelicans Should Be Able to Get Wins Against Tanking Teams

New Orleans should also get some talent returning to the court in the form of Dejounte Murray, who has yet to play this season after rupturing his Achilles tendon last year. Murray was limited in practice last week but is doing individual drills and recently posted on social media a hint of a return soon.

There were rumors around the trade deadline that the team was looking for potential suitors for the former All-Star guard, but because of a low trade market for a player coming off a major injury, a deal was not reached. Murray’s return would be a showcase of his health and a boost in value before any potential offseason deals. If Murray is anything close to his pre-injury form, then the Pelicans would be adding a very talented player back to their rotation for the final stretch of the year.

Games against tanking teams will benefit New Orleans as well. The Pelicans play the Utah Jazz three times, Sacramento twice, and the Milwaukee Bucks right after the break, with a home game against the Washington Wizards. These teams are eager to improve their lottery odds, given the perceived deep talent pool in next year’s draft. The Jazz, specifically, have been criticized for resting starters in the fourth quarter of close games, so those could be three games the Pelicans can surely snag.

It helps that their best player, Zion Williamson, is on one of the healthiest streaks of his career. The former two-time All-Star has played in 30 straight games since returning early from a right hip adductor injury. Having Williamson available against some of the other struggling teams in the league is a good recipe to stack some wins.

Interim head coach James Borrego certainly wants the team to finish strong. New Orleans has a big decision this offseason about their next head coach, and if Borrego wants any shot at having the interim tag removed, a solid finish is a must.

Former head coach Willie Green was fired early in the season after the team finished 21-61, their worst record in 19 seasons. Duplicating those efforts wouldn’t get Borrego the job in the future, so getting on a winning streak is needed. Barring an epic collapse, the franchise-worst mark of 18-64 shouldn’t be on the table, but he would have to justify at least finishing a few games better than last year’s record. The gauntlet of the middle of March, which includes the Clippers twice, the Knicks, Pistons, Raptors, and Cavaliers, could make or break how the season concludes.

Coming out of the All-Star break against the Bucks and Jazz in three of the first five games can allow the Pelicans to stack a couple of wins. The schedule toughens significantly in March, but with Zion’s good health and the imminent return of Murray, the Pelicans can sneak a few wins against some playoff hopefuls. New Orleans going 10-16 the rest of the way seems plausible, leaving them with a 25-57 heading into the offseason.

Prediction: 25-57

