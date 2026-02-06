Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Latest on Dejounte Murray & Julius Randle

After a disappointing trade deadline where the front office didn't do anything despite the 13-40 record, the New Orleans Pelicans go on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their first post-deadline matchup. This will be the ninth road game in their last 11 for the Pels before they begin a five-game home stretch against beatable opponents, giving them a chance to build some momentum to kick off the final two months of the season.

To give them a leg up in this stretch, the Pelicans have a largely clean bill of health. In their official injury report on Friday, New Orleans only listed Dejounte Murray as out. New addition Dalen Terry, who joined the Pels in the Jose Alvarado trade, doesn't appear on the injury report. Whether he will make his debut remains to be seen.

Pelicans Injury Report: New Orleans Healthy Except for Dejounte Murray

Last week, Murray gave somewhat of a timetable for his return, pointing to the month of February. Injury updates have been few and far between from the Pelicans side. We haven't heard much since head coach James Borrego said they hope to get Murray back in the building to evaluate him in early January. He doesn't seem to be nearing a return, and how big a role he would have upon suiting up remains another big question.

The Pelicans will be without Alvarado, who may make his Knicks debut against the Pistons on Friday. How the Pelicans will replace him in the rotation will be interesting to see. Jordan Poole and Jordan Hawkins have both been out of the rotation and are the natural candidates to see a larger role after Alvarado's departure. Yet, Borrego has been going with more size and defense in his rotation in recent weeks, so there is no guarantee that either guard will see consistent minutes. It will speak volumes to the Pelicans' offseason plans if Poole is still out of the rotation.

The Timberwolves made a move to acquire Ayo Dosunmu at the trade deadline, and he should be considered questionable to make his debut with the team. Mike Conley is expected to re-sign with the team after he was traded twice and bought out, but he is currently not with the team. Terrence Shannon Jr. is out, and Julius Randle is questionable with a thumb injury, per the injury report.

Minnesota has won five of its last six games and is looking to continue its momentum to earn a top-four seed in the Western Conference. After losing the first two games against the Wolves in the regular season, the Pelicans hope to get an upset victory on the road.

