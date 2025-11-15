Starting Kevon Looney Will Bring the End of Willie Green

The New Orleans Pelicans suffered yet another desultory loss on Friday when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers at home for their fourth straight defeat. The game followed a similar script: the Pelicans fall behind by double digits in the first quarter, get back in the game briefly before the opponent pulls away in the third quarter, and show signs of life again once the game is already out of hand. Pelicans fans are rightfully frustrated about seeing the same script over and over again without a meaningful change from Willie Green and the coaching staff.

The most egregious non-change is the Pelicans' insistence on not only playing, but starting Kevon Looney. The veteran center has been nowhere near a rotation-caliber center this season, let alone a starter. Yet, he has started the last six games for the Pelicans, despite playing a key role in the Pelicans' falling behind early in these games.

Starting Kevon Looney Will Cost Willie Green His Job

The Pelicans have lost Looney's minutes in every single game this season. Against the Blazers on Wednesday, Looney had zero points, a turnover, and three personal fouls in eight minutes, and the Pelicans were -7 in those minutes. Derik Queen came in from the bench, played almost 38 minutes, and New Orleans was neutral in those minutes.

Naturally, many wondered whether that would be the last drop for Willie Green to make the change everyone has been expecting since the start of the season: bench Looney and insert Queen into the starting lineup.

Unfortunately, Friday brought no changes. Looney started and played over ten minutes, finishing with zero rebounds and zero blocks. The Pelicans lost those minutes by seven points once again. By the time Looney went to the bench in the first quarter, the Pelicans were already down three possessions.

To be fair to Looney, he wasn't the main reason the Pelicans lost on Friday. It wasn't even his worst performance of the season, as he had a couple of defensive actions of moving his feet better than he had in previous games. Yet, he is obviously hurting this team, especially against starting units. If Green insists on using him, he could be a better option against bench units where his slow-footedness and lack of offensive game would be less of a concern.

It's also clearly causing a lot of frustration among Pelicans fans. They desperately want to see more of Derik Queen, especially sharing the court with Jeremiah Fears. Bringing him off the bench makes it difficult for him to play extended minutes and limits his opportunities with the starters.

Green has already exhausted most of his credit with Pelicans fans. Keeping a fan favorite on the bench amid the embarrassing start to the season may eventually be a big reason why he lost his job.

