Pelicans Need to Get More Out of Kevon Looney Amid Recent Struggles

During the 2025 offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans made a veteran splash by signing three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney to a two-year, $16 million deal. After a decade with the Golden State Warriors, Looney’s arrival in New Orleans was seen as a move to stabilize a young frontcourt and inject a winning culture into the locker room. Many felt Looney’s veteran presence would bring toughness to the court alongside Zion Williamson, while also providing much-needed mentorship to young players like Yves Missi and rookie Derik Queen.

Former Pelicans head coach Willie Green envisioned the positive impact Looney would have on the team shortly after his signing last offseason. “When you have good examples in front of you in any capacity, you take hold of that.” Green continued, “I’ve watched Loon already. Obviously, I was with him early in his career, and he’s talking way more than he used to. He’s pouring into some of our young guys already.....I think it’s huge growth for Yves and Karlo (Matkovic).”

I asked #Pelicans coach Willie Green the importance of bringing in a veteran champion like Kevon Looney to help out Yves Missi in his second season @PelicansOnSI pic.twitter.com/9AUQ3BqgmC — Terry Kimble (@TK_Nola) September 23, 2025

Kevon Looney May Be the Answer to Pelicans' Rebounding Issues

After an abysmal start to the year, New Orleans fired Green and placed the interim head coach tag on James Borrego. His offensive philosophy of pace wasn’t conducive to a big man like Looney to get extended playing time, so the veteran has ridden the bench for much of this season.

Looney recorded 11 straight DNP-Coach’s Decisions before playing 24 minutes in Monday night’s 130-125 loss to the New York Knicks. The former Warriors center grabbed nine rebounds in his first playing time in nearly a month. Borrego was complimentary of the veteran after the game, saying,

“The boards were huge tonight, and Loon was a big part of that. Just having another vet presence out there that keeps us calm, and he communicates well, I thought he was fantastic.”

Rebounding has been a sore spot for the Pelicans lately, as teams have dominated them on the offensive glass. The Phoenix Suns grabbed 38 offensive rebounds in two games last week, and a failed defensive rebound effort gave the Knicks a key basket down the stretch. New Orleans is second-to-last in the league in defensive rebounding percentage after finishing 27th in the same category last season.

Borrego admitted that rebounding has been an issue since the team traded away Jonas Valanciunas to the Washington Wizards two seasons ago, contributing to their horrid rebounding totals. Borrego isn’t fond of traditional two-big lineups, often having Saddiq Bey play in the post in a lot of their small-ball lineups.

Looney was seen as a viable insurance option, given Williamson’s extensive injury history and the likelihood he would miss multiple games. Looney has played in at least 74 games in the last four seasons and has played in all 82 games twice in his career, although he fell out of the starting lineup in the last couple of years. With the emergence of rookie Derik Queen and the athletic abilities of Missi and Matkovic, interim coach Borrego hasn’t seen a need for Looney’s style to mesh within his offense.

With New Orleans currently holding the worst record in the Western Conference at 8-26, some wonder whether Looney could already be an option for trade. The second year of his two-year deal is a player option, and a contender could take a look at the veteran near the deadline to shore up its frontcourt for a playoff run.

Then again, the Pelicans may decide to keep him. Looney’s value isn't found in his season averages (2.6 points and 4.3 rebounds). Instead, his worth is measured by the mentorship he provides to Derik Queen and other young centers, and by the professional standard he sets for a franchise still searching for its identity. He may not be a long-term starter in the Big Easy, but he is the exact type of "glue guy" a developing roster needs.

