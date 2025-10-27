Zion Williamson Suddenly Downgraded for Celtics-Pelicans Game
The New Orleans Pelicans are still looking to secure their first win of the season, as a 0-2 start has seen the team drop tight games to the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs to kick off this year’s campaign. With the Boston Celtics in town on Monday, the Pelicans could be chasing that elusive first win without their best player.
Forward Zion Williamson has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Monday’s contest with a foot injury. While a questionable designation is often given to players who end up playing, which Williamson very well might, it also requires a double-take whenever Williamson’s status is drawn into question, given his general availability issues throughout his career.
Williamson has gotten out to a torrid start this season, leading the Pelicans with averages of 27 points, 9.5 rebounds, six assists, and four steals per game. However, Williamson has played in over 60 games in a season just twice in his career, and he has also had three seasons with fewer than 30 games played. Ironically, Williamson has scored exactly 27 in each game so far.
All things considered, Williamson looked fine against the Spurs on Friday when he posterized 7-foot-4 superstar Victor Wembanyama with a viral slam that will almost certainly populate NBA highlight reels for years to come. Williamson also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists, but the Spurs still got the better of New Orleans by a score of 120-116 in overtime.
Monday Marquee
Williamson’s diagnosis is officially listed as a left foot contusion, which is being reported as a new injury. Center Yves Missi and forward Karlo Matkovic have both been upgraded to available for Monday’s game on the injury report. Missi will be returning from a right ankle sprain suffered in the season opener, while Matkovic will be making his season debut after back issues.
Monday’s game is set for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. More information on Williamson’s status will be revealed closer to tip-off, as all attention will be focused on the health of the Pelicans’ franchise player as the team seeks to add its first mark to the win column.
The Pelicans' schedule will continue on the road this Wednesday, as the team will head to Denver to take on three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a game that will tip off at 8 p.m. Central time.