The One Bet the Pelicans Are Making on Player Development

Coming off another disappointing sub-30-win season, the New Orleans Pelicans needed to make swift changes this offseason. That started with a brand-new coaching staff led by former Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, who will try to rebuild the Pelicans’ culture.

Many thought sweeping personnel changes would be next after the team won just 26 games last year.

New Orleans remained relatively quiet this summer until it made their splash acquisition by signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin. The 24-year-old wing clearly does not solve all the Pelicans’ issues, so the organization is banking on Mosley’s arrival as the best way to speed up the young team's development.

Jamahl Mosley on becoming #Pelicans Head Coach 💪 pic.twitter.com/P48HNy0Hri — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 26, 2026

Pelicans Count on Jamahl Mosley & Internal Development Next Season

Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars told reporters this offseason that New Orleans was looking for “leadership, accountability, and vision necessary to move our franchise forward” in their head coaching hire. This is in line with what one of Mosley’s former players, Wendell Carter Jr., says he brings to the table.

Carter Jr. previously said, “He expects great things from his players and not giving everyone necessarily their freedom, but he wants everybody to be great, and he wants everybody to live up to what their potential is; and also he coaches you really hard, especially on the defensive end. He wants guys to sit down and guard.”

Mosley’s hands-on approach has already been seen this offseason, with videos of workouts with him, Zion Williamson, and Trey Murphy III. Much of the focus on Williamson looks to be shifting from rim-pressure dominance to a more multi-level offensive attack, including pick-and-pop reads and midrange pull-ups.

Adding that aspect to Williamson’s game can make the Pelicans’ offense even more potent and help offset the lack of consistent three-point shooting.

Trey Murphy and Herb Jones working out with Pelicans coach Jamahl Mosley.



(via @dbrwnjr) pic.twitter.com/xeBTj2i7qF — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) August 27, 2026

Murphy taking another defensive leap adds to the versatility of his game. Last year, the former first-round pick was one of the league's most versatile defenders, guarding all five positions at various times throughout the season.

That plays in line nicely with Mosley’s aggressive switching defensive style, and the Pelicans at least have some individual pieces to support Mosley’s vision. Last season, New Orleans had three players, including Murphy, who averaged 1.5 or more steals per game.

Granted, that won’t help the Pelicans’ personnel issues in the paint, where third-year center Yves Missi is the only viable starting-caliber center player on the roster.

New Orleans was near the bottom of the league in opponent points in the paint and defensive rebound percentage last season. The organization’s best bet is Mosley building a culture of accountability that raises everyone's defensive awareness. That’s pointing directly at young players like Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, who the Pelicans need to take another major leap this season. The duo was selected to the All-NBA Rookie Second Team last year.

Ditto for the rest of the roster on a New Orleans team that finished 23rd in defensive rating last year. Mosley’s Orlando teams finished in the top four defensively in two of the last three seasons, something the Pelicans hope to replicate during Mosley’s tenure here.

If this bet pays off, New Orleans builds a competitive, defensive-minded team with a chance to win most games. If progress fails, the front office will face immediate pressure to pivot away from patience and look toward the trade market. For now, the Pelicans are committed to internal growth as their best path to compete moving forward.