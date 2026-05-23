Iconic Former Player Joins Pelicans Staff Under Jamahl Mosley

Less than a week after the New Orleans Pelicans officially announced the hiring of new head coach Jamahl Mosley, a new report revealed the team is beginning to build out his coaching staff.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that God Shammgod agreed to join Mosley in New Orleans as an assistant coach. Shammgod previously worked under Mosley in Orlando last season, following a long stint with the Mavericks in Dallas.

God Shammgod has agreed to join the New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant coach on the front of the bench for head coach Jamahl Mosley, league sources told @hoopshype. Shammgod was an assistant coach with Mosley for the Magic and with Rick Carlisle and Jason Kidd on the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/jeYxylVt7I — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 23, 2026

God Shammgod Joins Jamahl Mosley's Coaching Staff in New Orleans

Shammgod is basketball royalty among players and basketball enthusiasts. His name is synonymous with one of the most iconic crossover variations in hoops history—the "Shammgod”, a lethal, delayed-dribble move that has been replicated by everyone from Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and more. Shammgod was a second-round pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

He spent two seasons at the University of Providence, where, at the time, he set the Big Ten assist record for a freshman. Shammgod helped lead Providence to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to the eventual champion Arizona Wildcats. His performance against future NBA star Mike Bibby was noted. Shammgod scored 23 points and dished out 5 assists in the losing effort, but the effort was noticed.

The New York native’s stint in the league was short-lived, spending a season with the Washington Wizards before playing multiple seasons in the Chinese league.

He returned to the NBA as a player development coach with the Mavericks in 2019. During his time in Dallas, he worked closely with former Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who famously pulled off his move against him during warmups before an NBA game. Shammgod dedicated a social media post to Doncic after his shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers a couple of seasons ago.

His addition to the staff should be exciting for the young Pelicans core, especially rookie Jeremiah Fears.

The former first-round pick was recently announced to the All-NBA Rookie Second Team after a productive first year in the NBA. Fears played in all 82 games for the Pelicans, set the rookie record for most points in a game with 40, and was the 4th youngest player in NBA history to have three straight 20+ games.

Fears is already known for his ball handling and speed, so the addition of Shammgod to add even more handle to his repertoire should excite Fears and the Pelicans’ supporters.

Mosley will be adding more members to his staff shortly. After five seasons with Orlando, the Magic released him after his team blew a 3-1 lead in the first round of the playoffs to the Detroit Pistons. Mosley led the Magic to three consecutive playoff appearances over the last three seasons, but the team never advanced past the first round. The Pelicans are coming off a 26-win season, the second season in which they won less than 30 games.