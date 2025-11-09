Pelicans Already Regretting Key Offseason Decision (And It's Not the Hawks Trade)
The New Orleans Pelicans have looked more competitive in recent games after a 0-6 start, but are still sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference after Saturday night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs. With Zion Williamson already sidelined, the Pelicans' season is headed towards the lottery once again.
This is making the questionable offseason trade the Pelicans made on draft day even more disastrous. New Orleans traded their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for their 13th-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Pelicans drafted Derik Queen, and the rookie is off to a promising start. Yet, New Orleans could give the Hawks a top-five pick next summer, unless they suddenly and drastically turn their season around.
Pelicans' Kevon Looney Signing Looks Even Worse Now
Even though that is a historically dumb trade, the Pelicans made another questionable move that is looking even worse in hindsight. The decision to sign Kevon Looney to a two-year, $16 million contract has aged like a gallon of milk.
Giving Looney a deal above the veteran's minimum never made much sense. The 29-year-old has been on a steady decline in recent years, becoming a fringe rotation player in Golden State. He was in and out of the rotation for the Warriors last year, especially in the playoffs, even though they desperately needed more size and rebounding. Looney has always been a limited offensive player, and when he lost a step on defense, he became a difficult player to play.
The Pelicans are learning that the hard way. Due to his status as an accomplished veteran, Looney has been getting the start at center since his return from his knee sprain that kept him out in the first five games of the season. Despite getting the start, his minutes have been limited by head coach Willie Green.
Looney is averaging 4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 15.8 minutes per game, shooting 35.3% from the field. His inability to make catches inside the paint and finish, combined with his lack of shooting, makes him a tough fit on offense. He is a slow-footed, underathletic big man, which makes him a questionable fit in certain defensive matchups, as well.
The Pelicans have been outscored in Looney's minutes in all four of his games so far. The Pelicans are a whopping -44 in his 63 minutes. The fact that the team actually won two of those games tells you everything you need to know about how badly his minutes have gone.
Everyone in the fanbase and the organization knows that Derik Queen needs to start as soon as possible. The Looney experiment was a bad idea from the moment he was signed, and Willie Green has to come to terms with it by benching him.