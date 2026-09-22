Pelicans Can Build One Complete Shooting Guard From Four Imperfect Options

The New Orleans Pelicans spent the summer adding talent to their backcourt, but they still don't have a shooting guard who checks every box.

Herb Jones is an elite defender but a limited offensive creator. Bennedict Mathurin can generate points but must be a more disciplined player on both ends. Bryce McGowens provides shooting without offering a complete floor game. Jordan Poole has the most varied offensive resume of the group, but he may not have a consistent role.

No single player provides everything New Orleans needs from the position. The Pelicans' best hope is to combine their strengths, minimize their weaknesses, and challenge each player to add one more dependable skill.

Herb Jones sets the defensive standard

Jones is the likely starter because defense remains his separator. He gives new coach Jamahl Mosley a proven option against the opponent's best perimeter scorer and helps cover for some of the defensive limitations elsewhere in the lineup.

The Pelicans won't ever ask Jones to become a primary scorer. They need him to become a reliable connector and finisher.

That means making the right pass, cutting when the defense loses him, and knocking down open shots. He doesn't have to create offense for himself, but he can't allow defenders to ignore him. Jones must make quick decisions and punish teams for paying too much attention to Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, or Dejounte Murray.

If he provides dependable offense without sacrificing his defensive impact, Jones gives New Orleans its most balanced option at the position.

Bennedict Mathurin brings instant offense

Mathurin's job is much different. He was added to provide the kind of aggressive downhill scoring the Pelicans often lacked last season.

His game should begin at the rim. Mathurin is at his best when attacking the basket, drawing contact, and putting pressure on the defense. His perimeter shot remains the least dependable part of his offensive game, so he can't settle for tough jumpers or allow missed shots to slow him down.

The next step is making better decisions once he gets to the paint. Mathurin has to recognize when to finish, when to draw a foul, and when help defense has created an open opportunity for a teammate.

Defensively, the standard is more modest but still important: provide resistance. He won't become like Herb Jones overnight, but effort, positioning, and competitiveness can't be optional.

Bryce McGowens must let it fly

McGowens is the specialist.

New Orleans doesn't have many willing, high-volume three-point shooters, which makes his role both simple and necessary. When McGowens gets an open look, he's gotta take it. His value doesn't come from being a featured offensive weapon. It's in being a shooter defenses have to respect.

He won't have many plays called for him, so he must stay active away from the ball, relocate into open space and remain prepared to shoot immediately. Hesitation would defeat the purpose of putting him on the floor.

McGowens converted more than 40% of his three-point attempts last season. His next challenge is maintaining that threat while increasing his volume and proving he can hold up defensively.

Jordan Poole is the wild card

Poole may not receive an opportunity every game, or even every week.

When his number is called, he must show the maturity to find an offensive rhythm without hijacking possessions. The Pelicans can't afford the forced shots, careless turnovers, and defensive lapses that have been more frequent than his scoring bursts.

Poole's experience gives him value when injuries hit or the offense sputters. However, he must adjust to the role available instead of playing as though he still has the freedom he enjoyed in Washington.

The sum must exceed the parts

The collection of talent could be better. Shooting will remain a concern, as will perimeter defense whenever Jones leaves the floor.

Still, New Orleans has enough variety to build a functional rotation if everyone embraces a specific assignment. Jones defends. Mathurin attacks. McGowens shoots. Poole provides emergency offense.

The Pelicans don't have a complete shooting guard. Their challenge is to manufacture one.