Pelicans Fans Have to Forget About the Jaylen Brown Pipe Dream

New Orleans Pelicans fans are awaiting big moves from the Joe Dumars & Troy Weaver front office. The lead decision-makers have been signaling an active offseason, including an aggressive trade around the NBA Draft. This never came to fruition, and the Pels have yet to make a move this offseason.

Yet, the buzz around the team isn't dying down. The Pelicans are very much at the center of trade discussions, mainly involving Trey Murphy. Besides Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, there isn't an untouchable player on the Pelicans roster. Almost nothing can be ruled out as we are two days away from free agency.

One thing that can be ruled out, however, is the possibility of the Pelicans trading for Jaylen Brown. Ever since there have been reports about the Boston Celtics exploring Brown trades, the Pelicans have been thrown around as a potential suitor. Desperately wanting to improve next season and having assets and flexibility to swing big in a trade, the Pelicans made some sense as a possibility.

Pelicans Are Reportedly Not Pursuing Jaylen Brown (And That's the Right Decision)

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype poured some cold water on these rumors on Sunday. In his detailed breakdown of the Jaylen Brown trade landscape, Scotto said the Pelicans "have been described as not in the mix," alongside the Rockets and the Magic.

The teams in the mix are Portland, Toronto, Charlotte, Denver, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and the Clippers, per Scotto.

Brown has been the top name on the trade block ever since the Celtics failed to swap him for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Since it was publicly reported that the Celtics aggressively shopped him in the Giannis sweepstakes, the consensus is that the former Finals MVP's time in Boston may be coming to an end.

The Pels can certainly make a competitive offer for Brown. Any trade package built around Trey Murphy and draft capital would be a strong one. Yet, to beat out all the offers on the market, given how many suitors Brown reportedly has, the Pels would have to give up most of their asset coffers.

Considering how far they are from being a dangerous playoff team, this would be ill-advised for the Pelicans. It sounds like Dumars and Weaver have come to this conclusion as well.

Instead of trading for a veteran star like Brown, the Pelicans should go for younger, cheaper players who fit their salary structure better in the long run. They need to add more shooting and defense around their core young players. If they can do that without giving up significant future assets, it would be a successful offseason for New Orleans.