Pelicans Have a Major Trap to Avoid as Herb Jones Trade Buzz Picks Up

Oklahoma City has an immediate need. The New Orleans Pelicans have a decision to make about a player they aren't using enough.

That makes Herb Jones a logical name in the trade conversation. It also makes this a moment when New Orleans needs to not only know what it wants, but also get exactly that for any deal to be logical.

Are the Pelicans trying to improve the roster around their current core? Or is this the first step toward a younger team built around Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen?

Trading Jones could serve either purpose. It could also leave them with the same problems and one less player capable of dealing with them. The return has to accomplish more than clearing minutes in a crowded rotation.

Pelicans-Thunder Herb Jones trade idea is picking up steam

Pundits ranging from Heavy's Sean Deveney to Bill Simmons have identified Jones as a possible Oklahoma City target following Jalen Williams' injury. There's no report of an offer or any imminent deal, though.

Herb Jones is a potential trade target for the Thunder to try and replace Jalen Williams production following his injury, per @SeanDeveney



Jones has seen his minutes plummet from 28.4 to 17.0 this season



(https://t.co/4Xj8xUn5lk) pic.twitter.com/JoC9qdBxIc — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 26, 2026

The Thunder's need is real. Williams requires surgery for a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle. Cason Wallace also needs surgery after tearing the labrum in his left shoulder. Both are likely out for the rest of the season.

Jones can't replace Williams' offensive production completely. Yet he could help Oklahoma City handle difficult perimeter assignments and maintain its defensive flexibility, while also having offensive upside with a bigger role in OKC.

But the possibility of a contender finding use for Jones should also prompt New Orleans to examine why it hasn't found a larger one. Jones is averaging a career-low 17.1 minutes. The Pelicans have surrendered 108 fourth quarter points in three losses.

Foul trouble has contributed to his limited role. It doesn't fully explain why a team hired Jamahl Mosley to establish a defensive identity, then opened the season with its best defender spending most of each game on the bench.

A trade needs to fix the fit

It's not unreasonable for New Orleans to listen to offers. The Pelicans need more dependable shooting and frontcourt support. Jones' shooting has been inconsistent, and his value could help them address a weakness elsewhere.

But that argument requires a return that improves the overall team.

Isaiah Hartenstein would represent that kind of discussion. His position and salary make him worth examining. His acquisition would signal an attempt to compete with the current core. He'd give New Orleans an established center who can rebound, screen, and facilitate. Yves Missi's injury has made the value of those abilities clear.

It would also force the Pelicans to establish a clearer frontcourt hierarchy. Hartenstein, Missi, and Queen would all need roles, and their fit alongside Zion Wlliamson would require attention to spacing.

Those are manageable questions if New Orleans has a plan. They become another rotation problem if the front office simply adds a useful player and leaves Mosley to figure things out.

Hartenstein would also carry substantial value on his own. The Thunder's collection of picks doesn't make him and a first-rounder or two an automatic return.

Where a Herb Jones trade would be problematic for the Pelicans

Deveney discussed Alex Caruso as a possible future departure because of Oklahoma City's payroll, while also noting the Thunder's preference to keep him in the fold. The injuries complicate that decision.

Caruso could help the Pelicans defend guards and contribute without controlling the ball. But New Orleans already has enough guards competing for minutes. It would be trading Jones' wing size for another, older, more expensive backcourt option.

Why would Caruso receive the defensive role Jones hasn't? That's the question the Pelicans would need to answer before treating the swap as progress.

Draft compensation could improve the value. It wouldn't resolve the basketball problems unless New Orleans also changed how the backcourt was organized.

The Pelicans have already spent enough time collecting players with useful individual skills. The next move should make those skills easier to use together.

A rebuild has to extend beyond Herb

A return built around prospects and future first-round picks would suggest a different direction.

That could be defensible. Jones is valuable to a contender, while the Pelicans have young players who need opportunities and a roster that has struggled to establish a workable balance. But trading one veteran doesn't establish a rebuild.

If New Orleans acquired another young ballhandler, such as Nikola Topic, it would need to address the minutes already committed to Fears, Dejounte Murray, and Jordan Poole. Adding a developmental center such a Thomas Sorber would require a plan for him the frontcourt alongside Queen and Missi.

Neither is necessarily on the table for Jones, though they represent the kind of prospect return Oklahoma City could put together.

The picks would matter, too. Their protections, timing, and potential draft position would determine how much opportunity New Orleans actually gained.

Most important would be what happens next.

Keeping those assets, giving Fears and Queen greater responsibility, and making complementary moves would support a rebuild. Flipping the picks for another veteran would indicate another attempt to win with the current roster.

The Pelicans should choose the direction before choosing the return.

Don't mistake underuse for expendability

Jones' limited role shouldn't become the justification for moving him.

The early results suggest he can still improve the team. This season's on/off numbers show better offensive and defensive ratings during his minutes. His partnership with Poole has produced a 93.2 defensive rating across 37 minutes.

Those numbers will change. They sill give Mosely a reason to use Jones more while the front office evaluates its options.

Jones is under contract through 2028-29 with a player option for 2029-30. There's no urgency to move him. Oklahoma City's injuries create a possible buyer. Perhaps waiting for others in case a bidding war for Jones emerges is the best route if his fate is sealed.

Trading Jones could help New Orleans become more balanced now or better positioned for the future. Either outcome would require a return and follow-up decisions that support it.

What wouldn't be defensible is moving a proven defender because the team hasn't figured out how to use him, then retaining the same overlapping roles that made the rotation difficult.

If the Pelicans trade Jones, they should come away with a meaningful roster improvement or a clear investment in the team Fears and Queen could become.

Another reshuffle would leave the larger question unanswered.