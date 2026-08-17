Pelicans Finally Make First (and Potentially Last) Signing of the Offseason

The New Orleans Pelicans had yet to make a move this offseason, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. Despite winning only 26 games last season, the Pelicans decided to stand pat and brought back 14 of the 15 players from last season.

Until today, the Joe Dumars & Troy Weaver front office hadn't addressed any of the team's weaknesses. On Monday, the Pelicans finally made their first signing of the summer, per ESPN's Shams Charania. New Orleans has agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with 25-year-old forward Trendon Watford.

Trendon Watford's Fit With the New Orleans Pelicans

There may be Pelicans fans disappointed in this signing. Watford didn't have the highest profile among the remaining free agents. He may not be a household name that some Pelicans fans were hoping for.

But Watford is a solid player who will be on a team-friendly contract. He was very productive for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. The Sixers had other plans this summer, and due to the financial restrictions they were facing, they ended up declining Watford's $2.8 million team option.

Watford was a part of the rotation in Philly for most of the season. He saw action in 53 games, including seven starts. In one of these starts against the Raptors in November, Watford had the first triple-double of his career, with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. For the whole season, Watford averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.

The formerly undrafted combo forward is a versatile player. He has good positional size at six-foot-eight. He can defend, rebound, handle the ball, and create shots for himself and others. The problem is that he never developed an outside shot, which limits his ability to be a consistent rotation player.

This will also be an issue in New Orleans. The Pelicans could certainly use Watford's size, defense, and rebounding, but they also desperately needed more shooting. Watford's inability to be a threat from outside will only exacerbate the Pelicans' problems.

Watford can be a part of the Pelicans' rotation. He definitely has a chance to outplay the contract he is on.

Whether he was the player the Pelicans needed, however, is a different question. New Orleans still has a massive hole at center. They still don't have enough shooting. Did the Pels really need another frontcourt player who can't shoot or play center?

Perhaps this augurs more moves. Maybe the Pelicans will be more active to balance out the roster after the addition of Watford. Until we see those moves, it's difficult to be too excited about this signing, and that says a lot more about the Pelicans organization than Watford.