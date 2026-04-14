James Borrego Makes His Case to Be the Permanent Pelicans Head Coach

The New Orleans Pelicans are conducting a head coach search. After another disappointing campaign, the Pelicans are hoping to hire a head coach who can help them build a sustainable winner. James Borrego, who took over from Willie Green in November, is a candidate for the permanent position. However, the Pelicans are reportedly eyeing a few other names, including Kevin Ollie, Darvin Ham, and Jamahl Mosley.

On Monday, Borrego stated his case and revealed his desire to stay in New Orleans long-term. In his end-of-season press conference, Borrego was asked why he thought he was the right person for the job. He responded by sharing his love for the city and the franchise, "It's an honor to be the Head Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans... I'm one of 30 in the NBA. I have great pride in that... I love this city, this community, this franchise. Now it's about building into the future," per Pelicans Film Room on X.

"It's an honor to be the Head Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans... I'm one of 30 in the NBA. I have great pride in that... I love this city, this community, this franchise. Now it's about building into the future"



-- James Borrego on wanting to be the full time head coach pic.twitter.com/arXFiW0hDF — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) April 13, 2026

James Borrego Wants the Permanent Pelicans Gig

Borrego added that he believes in this team and his players and feels a real connection to the city and the organization. He underlined how much of an "honor" it is to be working for this franchise, and said he is looking forward to having more conversations with top brass.

So far, there haven't been any talks between the front office and Borrego about the future. Borrego has made it clear that he would love to stay in New Orleans next season and beyond, but where Joe Dumars, Troy Weaver, and the ownership stand remains to be seen.

There has been a frustrating lack of transparency from the front office throughout the season. Dumars and Weaver have not been open with the media and the fans about the vision and the plan for the franchise. Therefore, it's difficult to really know what's going through the Pelicans leadership's mind.

The results may not be there, but Borrego has done a decent job in his tenure with the Pelicans. Taking over 12 games into the season, Borrego had to fix things on the fly for an ill-fitting roster that arguably had the worst point guard and center rotation in the entire league. The offense took a step forward under his watch, but the defense remained a big problem. Borrego wasn't afraid to take bold decisions, keeping Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen accountable by moving them to the bench and removing Jordan Poole from the rotation. Borrego was willing to try different things, deploying centerless and point guardless lineups.

The Pelicans would be wise to give Borrego another chance after a training camp with him in charge. Especially considering the question marks surrounding the other candidates, it may be hard for the Pels to find an upgrade over Borrego.