Predicting Who the Pelicans May Be Trying to Trade into the Lottery For

With less than ten days left until the 2026 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be active in trade talks. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported last week that the Pelicans are trying to trade into the lottery and are "believed to be targeting a specific player in the top-10 range."

What it would take for the Pelicans to acquire a lottery pick and how likely this scenario is aside, this type of big swing is a big risk. Giving up significant assets for yet another rookie after doing the same a season with Derik Queen will put the Pelicans in the spotlight. Especially since there will be pressure on the organization to improve on the court next season, balancing these expectations and the development of a rookie pick will not be easy.

That is why the prospect the Pelicans are trying to trade into the lottery for has to be absolutely worth it. But who could this "specific player" New Orleans is targeting be?

Pelicans Must Be Targeting Size or Shooting in the Lottery

This draft is widely considered a four-player draft at the top. Behind Cam Boozer, Caleb Wilson, AJ Dybantsa, and Darryn Peterson, who the next tier of prospects selected will be is anyone's guess. The 5-10 range is expected to be a very guard-heavy group. Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, Mikel Brown Jr., and Labaron Philon Jr. will likely all be drafted in the lottery.

With Jeremiah Fears already on the roster, it's hard to imagine the Pelicans targeting one of these lead guards. Philon, Acuff Jr., Flemings, and Brown Jr. would be especially poor fits next to Fears. Wagler and Burries, thanks to their ability to play next to another ball-dominant guard, could be options.

What's more likely, however, is the Pelicans targeting a wing or a center. There is a big hole at center in New Orleans, and since they don't have the resources to sign a quality big man in free agency, the Pelicans may be looking at the draft class to land their center of the future.

If this is the plan, Aday Mara stands out as the most likely target in the lottery for the Pelicans. The standout Michigan big man is expected to be the first center drafted this year and is a good hypothetical fit in New Orleans. He projects to be an elite rim protector thanks to his incredible length and wingspan. He can be the defensive anchor the Pelicans need behind Derik Queen and Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans could also be targeting a shooter to surround Queen, Fears, and Williamson. The Pelicans' lack of shooting has hurt them over the years, and targeting one of the three-and-D prospects in the class like Cameron Carr and Nate Ament would also make sense.

Last year, Joe Dumars proved that he doesn't hesitate to aggressively go after a prospect he has his eyes on. Right now, we don't know who that prospect is, but it's not too difficult to make an educated guess. Knowing the Pelicans' weaknesses, Mara, Carr, or Ament may be near the top of the potential targets for Dumars & Co.