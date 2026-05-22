Projecting a Pelicans-Pistons Trade Centered Around Trey Murphy

The New Orleans Pelicans handled the most important decision of the offseason by announcing the hiring of Jamahl Mosley as their next head coach. Now, they can begin to focus on roster-building.

With almost all of their core players under contract for at least another season, the Pelicans don't have big free agency decisions to make. With no first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and no cap space to be active in free agency, the Pelicans' only way to make changes to the roster is through the trade market.

Given where they are as a franchise, the Pelicans shouldn't be giving up future assets in win-now moves. Instead, they need to fully embrace the rebuild and restock their asset coffers. Therefore, it could make some sense to move their player with the most trade value: Trey Murphy.

Murphy has been connected to the Detroit Pistons for a while. The buzz only got louder when the Pistons suffered a disappointing second-round loss in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They have a desperate need for more shooting and offensive firepower. They would like to improve on that end of the floor without giving up their defensive identity.

That is what makes Murphy an excellent fit in Detroit. He is young enough to be a part of their core for a long time, and since he is on a team-friendly deal that pays him $27 million next season, Murphy isn't going to hurt the Pistons financially in the long run.

Fortunately for the Pelicans, Detroit has a ton of intriguing assets they can send back in a Murphy trade. Not only do they have a first-round pick in every draft going forward, but they also have several young players that the Pelicans may have an interest in.

A potential trade scenario could look like Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, the No. 21 pick in the upcoming draft, and another future first-round pick. Depending on how each team values these assets, a pick swap or a couple of second-round picks could be sent to New Orleans.

This trade isn't going to make the Pelicans better on the court next season, but it will set them up better for the future.

Holland is still only 20 years old and is already a very good defender. His offensive game is a work in progress, but he has some upside and would be a worthy flier. Stewart is the type of defensive anchor that the Pelicans desperately need. He will provide physicality, intensity, and rebounding. He could even space the floor a little bit for Derik Queen and Zion Williamson.

Plus, the Pelicans trade back into the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, something Joe Dumars is reportedly interested in. This will help them add another young talent. If they hit on that pick, the Pelicans could have a nice young core going forward. As painful as it will be to lose Murphy, the Pelicans need to be in asset accumulation mode, and the Pistons could give them the chance to kickstart the rebuild.