Pelicans Have an Ideal Trade Partner in Pistons Following Detroit's Playoff Exit

The New Orleans Pelicans may intend to keep their core together for next season, but that will not stop teams from trying to trade for their valuable players. Teams that have been disappointed in the playoffs will look to upgrade their rosters with the hope of getting over the hump, and few Pelicans will be near the top of their lists in the offseason.

The Detroit Pistons will be a prime candidate to be buyers this summer. After a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 2, the Pistons will surely be looking to add offensive firepower. They will almost certainly consider Trey Murphy of the Pelicans as one of their top trade targets.

This possibility has been previously discussed by ESPN's Shams Charania. A couple of weeks ago, he said that the Pistons would go "star hunting" this summer if they were to come up short of their ultimate goal and named Murphy as someone they would pursue.

Pistons Are Now More Likely to Pursue Trey Murphy This Summer

This is hardly surprising. The Pistons desperately need more shooting to put around Cade Cunningham. They have a talented young core with Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren, but neither player can shoot the ball. Thompson is a huge negative on offense, and Duren struggled immensely in the playoffs. They need a No. 2 perimeter option who can take some of the offensive burden off Cunningham.

Murphy's appeal for the Pistons is not just his shooting. At age 25, the six-foot-eight forward also fits Detroit's timeline. Plus, he only makes $27 million next season and $29 million the season after. As the Pistons get ready to pay Thompson and Duren, having a high-level starter on such a team-friendly contract would be important.

Detroit's calling card is its defense, and Murphy would contribute on that end, too. He is not a defensive stopper, but he can more than hold his own thanks to his size, length, and athleticism. Surrounded by elite defenders in Detroit, he should look much better than he did in New Orleans.

The Pelicans will not cave easily. They haven't been too interested in trading Murphy so far. They seemingly think of him as an important part of what they are building in New Orleans. But the Pistons have the assets and draft capital to bowl them over with a trade offer.

Armed with the No. 21 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and all of their own first-rounders going forward, the Pistons can help stock the Pelicans' asset coffers. They also have a slew of talented young players. New Orleans could have some interest in Ron Holland and Isaiah Stewart.

A trade package consisting of Stewart, Holland, and two unprotected first-round picks could be a framework that works for both sides. Whether the Pelicans' front office agrees and they are willing to listen to offers on Murphy remains to be seen.