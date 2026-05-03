Rockets' 1st Round Disappointment Could Make Perfect Pelicans Trade Target Available

The Houston Rockets had one of the most disappointing first-round exits of the playoffs, losing in six to the short-handed Lakers. This could augur significant moves in the offseason, whether it's on the coaching staff, front office, or with the personnel. It became clear that the Rockets didn't have enough offensive juice, and the fit among their young studs was highly questionable. Therefore, it behooves Houston to consider moving things around this summer.

This could present an opportunity for the New Orleans Pelicans. The Rockets have a slew of young players with upside who could be of interest to the Pelicans. Perhaps the most intriguing one of them all is Reed Sheppard.

Reed Sheppard May Be an Intriguing Pelicans' Target After Houston's Early Exit

The 21-year-old combo guard had his share of struggles in the series against the Lakers. The Rockets were desperate for his offense, so they had to rely on him for extended minutes, but the former Kentucky star wasn't able to deliver, finishing with 12.2 points and 4.7 assists on 30.7% shooting from the field and 29.6% from downtown.

Even though Sheppard may not be ready to contribute at the highest level in the playoffs, he has shown plenty of flashes in his two years in the NBA.

On a team without immediate serious aspirations, like the Pelicans, Sheppard can look significantly better.

The Pelicans need more shooting and playmaking on the perimeter. It looks like they are going to keep Zion Williamson for another season, which means that shooting will be a weakness once again. Assuming that the Pelicans are bringing in a starting center this summer, and that player is unlikely to be a shooter, New Orleans will have significant spacing issues. If you have Herb Jones, Williamson, Derik Queen, Yves Missi, and another center in your rotation, you have to have as much shooting as possible elsewhere on the roster.

That is what Sheppard can bring to the table. He can create his own shots and hit threes off the dribble. But he can also play off the ball and work as a floor-spacer. He has upside as a pick-and-roll operator and can get the ball to Williamson and Queen in good positions.

Sheppard can be targeted defensively due to his lack of size and physicality, but he isn't helpless on that end. He has very good hands and is a solid help defender. He forces turnovers, deflects passes, and makes rim protection plays. He could be a liability there in the playoffs, but for the regular season, he can be fine.

The Rockets may not be ready to move on from Sheppard without a good trade offer, but the Pelicans should be willing to give up some assets for the talented guard. Either the Pelicans can give up draft capital and matching salary to acquire Sheppard outright, or they can be involved in a larger multi-team trade where they give up Herb Jones or Dejounte Murray, and Sheppard becomes one of the assets they take back in a trade.

Regardless of how they manage to acquire Sheppard, he is the type of young player with untapped potential who could thrive in a larger role in New Orleans.