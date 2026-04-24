Ranking Pelicans Veterans in Order of Most Trade Value to Least

The New Orleans Pelicans have hinted at their desire to bring the same core back for next season. Joe Dumars said that this team isn't too far from winning, so sweeping roster changes aren't needed. It's not like the Pelicans have the draft capital or the cap space to make significant upgrades anyway. The only real way they can get better is by being active on the trade market.

The young players are unlikely to go anywhere. The future of this team belongs to Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. How about the rest of the roster? Who has the most trade value and can bring back significant assets?

Trey Murphy

The 25-year-old sharpshooter isn't going anywhere. The Pelicans have shown no indication that they are willing to listen to offers for Murphy. They see the small forward as an integral part of this team's present and future, next to Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen.

If they ever decided to trade him, however, Murphy could bring back a haul for the Pelicans. Not only is he gradually improving every season and has recently become one of the better two-way small forwards in the league, but Murphy is also on a very team-friendly deal. Making a combined $87 million for the next three seasons, Murphy could bring back multiple first-round picks with some upside on the trade market.

Herb Jones

Jones has always generated interest around the league. One of the most versatile defenders in the league, the 27-year-old forward has long been one of the favorite players of the NBA rumor mill. The Pelicans have continued to hold onto him, and that is unlikely to change.

At the same time, trading Jones may be the only way for the Pelicans to restock their asset coffers. New Orleans doesn't have any extra draft picks going forward, and Jones could help bring back solid draft capital. He is still only making $14.9 million next season, which should be attractive to playoff contenders. In 2027-28, his extension that starts at $20.8 million kicks in. At that point, his trade value will go down, so it may be wise to consider trading him sooner rather than later.

Zion Williamson

Joe Dumars explicitly said that the team has no intention of trading Williamson. While it seems unlikely that the former All-Star will be on the move this summer, crazier things have happened. If the Pelicans are bowled over by an offer they can't turn down, there could be a trade possibility emerging.

Williamson was healthy and productive this season, but remains a difficult fit. He still can't shoot or rebound, and hasn't taken big strides defensively. He is a one-position player who can't play small-ball five. He is not a plug-and-play type of player and requires specific complements around him.

Considering his $42.1 million salary for next season, it's hard to see him bring back multiple first-round picks in a deal for the Pelicans.

Saddiq Bey

Bey was one of the brightest spots of the Pelicans' season. After missing 18 months of action with an ACL tear, Bey returned with a vengeance this season and had a career campaign. Despite an increase in his usage rate and role, the veteran small forward had his most efficient season.

6'8" do-it-all forwards without any weaknesses in their games are hard to find. Bey doesn't do any one thing at an elite level, but he can defend multiple positions, hit open shots, and create some shots for himself when needed.

The most appealing part of Bey is his salary. He makes $6.4 million for next season. The Pelicans would love to extend his contract, but pretty much every team in the league is looking for players like Bey. Thanks to his team-friendly salary, he could very well bring back a decent first-round pick in a potential trade.

Dejounte Murray

Murray played above expectations after returning from his Achilles injury in February, but how much he boosted his trade value is another question. He still only played 14 games, hit 30.6% of his threes, and turned the ball over 3.4 times per game. This is all obviously understandable after a 13-month absence.

The question is whether another team will want to take a chance on Murray when he is making $32.8 million next season. Plus, he has a player option for $30.7 million the year after. That is not a team-friendly deal as of now. There will be teams willing to trade for him, but it's highly unlikely that the offers will be anything more than matching salary and middling second-round picks at best.

Jordan Poole

Poole is obviously a negative asset. The Pelicans can't offload his $34 million salary for next season without giving up assets. Another possibility is that they could take back an equally bad contract in return in a potential trade.

The only redeeming quality of Poole and his contract is that it expires after next season. There may be teams who could be willing to take him on, more likely at the trade deadline, to create some cap space in the offseason.

Considering where they are as a franchise, the Pelicans may be better off letting Poole's deal expire next summer rather than take on more bad salaries or give up draft capital.