What It Would Cost for Pelicans to Trade into the 1st Round of the NBA Draft

Six weeks before the 2026 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans don't have a first-round pick. The only selection they have heading into June 23 is the No. 58 pick. While it's still possible to find a contributor with that pick, it will be difficult for the Pelicans to upgrade their roster through the draft.

That is why Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver are reportedly considering trading back into the first round. But what would it take for the Pelicans to acquire a first-round pick in the draft?

Different Ways the Pelicans Can Acquire a First-Round Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

There are different ways that the Pelicans can accomplish this goal. They can either trade one of their veterans or future draft capital to acquire a first-round pick in this year's draft.

Plenty of teams picking after the lottery could be tempted to trade out of the first round. Some teams prefer to pick early in the second round rather than the first round due to financial reasons. Since first-round picks get pre-determined, guaranteed contracts, it can create roster crunch and salary cap issues.

At the same time, some teams prefer having players on cost-controlled rookie deals. So, finding the right trade partner here will be key for the Pelicans.

For example, the Oklahoma City Thunder have the No. 12 and No. 17 picks in the draft. They simply don't have the roster space or the cap flexibility to bring in two more first-round picks. The Pelicans could trade for the 17th-overall pick by giving up one of their own future first-rounders. Unlike the disastrous Derik Queen trade of last year, the Pelicans would be wise to protect this draft pick.

Other options could be the Detroit Pistons (No. 21 pick) and the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 25 pick). Both of these teams have cap space this summer and want to upgrade their rosters to be contenders next season. Instead of bringing in a late first-round pick rookie, they might prefer to use it to trade for an immediate contributor.

Herb Jones or Saddiq Bey will attract some interest in these trade talks. Would the Pelicans give up Jones for, say, Jake LaRavia, the 25th-overall pick, and a future second-rounder from the Lakers? It doesn't sound like they would, but this type of trade would be their only hope to acquire a first-round pick.

Trey Murphy obviously has the most trade value on the Pelicans. If New Orleans were to make him available, they could get significantly more than just a first-rounder in the upcoming draft. Would the Warriors give up the No. 11 pick and more for Murphy? Would OKC give up both of their first-rounders and matching salary in such a deal? How about a desperate team like the Denver Nuggets and their No. 26 pick?

If the Pelicans decide to move on from any of their valuable veterans, they should be able to find a way back into the first round. Given where they are as a franchise, that is much more advisable than swapping a future first-rounder for one in the present. Whether Dumars agrees, however, remains to be seen.