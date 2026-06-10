What a Best Case Offseason Scenario for the Pelicans Looks Like

After finishing near the bottom of the Western Conference again this season, the New Orleans Pelicans entered this offseason knowing change was necessary to turn things around in the near future. They started with the hiring of new head coach Jamahl Mosley, who was fired by the Orlando Magic after their first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons.

Despite how things ended in Orlando, Mosley led the Magic to three straight playoff berths, something the Pelicans organization has never achieved.

New Orleans hopes the culture of accountability Mosley sets bleeds into the players, upping their game, especially defensively. The Pelicans are in a unique situation, with some young, talented veterans and some rising rookies, so it will be interesting to see what direction the team takes moving forward.

Improving the roster immediately will be difficult because the team does not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. They surrendered the selection in a move to grab Derik Queen in last year’s draft.

Not having an opportunity to grab an impact player early in the draft hurts, but the Pelicans shouldn’t be hasty in making additional moves to set them back further. A good offseason for New Orleans may turn out to be addition by subtraction.

Less Will Be More for the Pelicans in the Offseason

Currently, the Pelicans have roughly $196 million on the books heading into next season. That puts them within $13 million of the first apron tax. There are opportunities to relieve some cap space by declining a couple of team options.

Most notably, the Pelicans would save approximately $15 million from declining veteran center Kevon Looney and guard Jordan Hawkins.

Looney spent much of the season on the bench, appearing in the fewest games since his rookie season. He averaged just 2.8 points and about five rebounds per game during the season. Hawkins also saw career lows in points, minutes, and field goal percentage, capping a disappointing season for the former first-round pick.

Offloading some low-contribution players for cap relief seems like a prudent move this summer.

Another major move would be getting out of the contracts of either Jordan Poole or Dejounte Murray this summer. Both guards are due to make $30 million+ this upcoming season, but there are still major question marks surrounding their fit together and their impact on the growth of rising rookie Jeremiah Fears.

Poole had his ups and downs in his first year in New Orleans after recording nine straight DNP-Coach's Decisions during the middle of the season. Murray returned after the All-Star break from an Achilles injury he suffered the season before. While Murray did show some flashes, it may take more time for the team to evaluate where he truly stands in his return to his former All-Star level.

Moving one of those players may require some assets on the Pelicans' side, but a return of a specific need to plug holes in the Pelicans' roster would be worth the investment.

New Orleans should also look to improve its outside shooting by adding some free agents. While a player like Luke Kennard might be too much to spend on, a player like Dean Wade, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent, could be a lower-cost, high-reward proposition.

The 29-year-old forward started 14 games this past playoff run for the Cleveland Cavaliers, shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc in the postseason. Any additional shooting help would go a long way toward opening up the offense for forwards Queen and Zion Williamson to operate in the painted area.

The Pelicans cannot afford to stand still, nor can they afford to awkwardly ride the fence between a total rebuild and a desperate playoff push.

The perfect offseason doesn't require blowing the entire foundation to pieces, but it does require precision surgery to get out of the Western Conference cellar and build towards respectability in the future.