Yves Missi's Pelicans Outlook Is Already Changing to Start Camp

Yves Missi gave the New Orleans Pelicans more than they expected as a rookie. Drafted as a developing center with limited basketball experience, he quickly became a starter, averaging 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

His second season brought a smaller role and less obvious progress. Missi went from 67 starts to 14, and his scoring and rebounding declined. The anticipated leap never materialized, although his defensive numbers suggest he continued developing beneath those modest averages.

Now, Jamahl Mosley appears ready to reinvest in him.

The new coach has challenged Missi to enter the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Asked Thursday what justified that expectation, Mosley said, "I wish y'all could have been in the practice today. He was special."

The starting job remains open, but that enthusiasm changes Missi's outlook. A coach who sees him as a potential defensive anchor could give his development the direction and opportunity it needs.

The Pelicans have already seen returns on Missi

Missi played his first high school game in 2021. By his first NBA season, he was handling a starting assignment and giving New Orleans an athletic presence around the basket.

Even last season, when his minutes fell from 26.8 to 19.7 per game, his shot blocking improved His blocks per 36 minutes increased from 1.8 to 2.8. Through 139 games, he already ranks ninth in franchise history with 199 blocks.

That production also accomplished better team defense. The Pelicans allowed 3.8 fewer points per 100 possessions with Missi on the floor than with him off it.

His production in victories followed that same blueprint, with Missi posting 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 18.3 minutes, compared with 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20.2 minutes in losses. His scoring was identical at 5.7 points.

Mosley can give Missi a clearer path forward

Missi's fit with Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans another reason to invest in him. Their shared minutes produced a positive scoring margin, with several larger combinations also showing potential.

Player Groups Approx. Minutes Scoring margin per 100 possessions Zion, Missi 673 +2.6 Zion, Missi, Herb 309 +4.4 Zion, Missi, Herb, Trey 167 +8.1 Zion, Missi, Herb, Trey, Saddiq 78 +8.9 Zion, Missi, Herb, Trey, Fears 48 +23.8 Zion, Missi, Trey, Saddiq, Fears 44 -16.5

These samples show how impactful Missi can be and the importance of who you put around him. Herb Jones is present in the strongest listed groups; removing him from the five-man combination with Fears, Trey Murphy III, and Saddiq Bey produced a much worse result.

For Mosley, there's a chance to cultivate those defensive pairings while giving Missi clear assignments and consistent time on the court to execute them. A potential starting five with Dejounte Murray, Jones, Murphy, Williamson, and Missi would build on that approach.

Wendell Carter Jr. shows what earning trust requires

Wendell Carter Jr. started all 78 of his appearances for Mosley's Magic last season, averaging 7.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks.

His example gives Missi something practical to study. Establish position early. Absorb contact. Contest under control. Then find a body and secure the rebound.

Missi brings more explosive vertical athleticism and his shot-blocking instincts can't be taught. Carter's physical approach highlights the grind that makes a center dependable on possessions that don't produce another clip for social media.

Missi has identified strength, finishing, free throws, and rebounding as priorities. His summer with Cameroon also showed his offensive ambitions. Yves averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks over three World Cup qualifiers.

The potential is there. Mosley's early investment could help turn it into a reliable nightly presence.

For New Orleans, that carries consequences beyond this season. Every step Missi take toward becoming a cornerstone brings the Pelicans closer to building their defense around him, and resolving a center question that has followed this roster for years.