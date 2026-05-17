This Zion Williamson Trade Scenario Could Save the Pelicans' Future

The New Orleans Pelicans have hinted at the possibility of running it back with the same core next season. There will be changes on the margins, to be sure, but the most important players on the team are expected to be back for another season. Joe Dumars said that he wants to keep Zion Williamson on the team, and that remains the most likely scenario. However, if the Pelicans want to give themselves a brighter future, they have no choice but to trade Williamson.

A potential trade partner for the Pelicans is the Chicago Bulls. Finally choosing to rebuild and changing their front office, Chicago is about to begin a new chapter of Bulls basketball. They will have more cap space than any other team in the league this summer and have two first-round picks in the first half of the 2026 NBA Draft. Plus, there have been previous reports about their potential interest in Williamson.

Which brings us to the perfect mock trade scenario for the Pelicans.

New Orleans is reportedly trying to get back into the first round of the draft. Partnering up with Chicago allows them to do that. To make the salaries match, the Pelicans also take back Patrick Williams, Tre Jones, and Jalen Smith in this scenario.

Williams is a negative contract as he is due $18 million in each of the next two seasons, plus a player option for the third season. While he is clearly overpaid, he is still only 24 years old. It wouldn't be crazy for the Pelicans to talk themselves into him being a low-level three-and-D wing.

Jones and Smith make a combined $17 million next season and are capable rotation players. Jones is a quality backup point guard, a clear need for the Pelicans. Smith, on the other hand, is an intriguing stretch big to play next to Derik Queen.

In this deal, the Bulls add their starting power forward for the future. They are bereft of top-end talent, and they lack depth and quality in the frontcourt. Given how much financial flexibility they have, they should be completely fine with paying Williamson an average of $43.5 million in each of the next two seasons.

If Williamson plays well, they could give him an extension, likely for a lower annual value. If it doesn't work out, they can move on from him. It's not like they are in a rush to contend.

For the Pelicans, the No. 15 pick can do wonders for their future. They can add another young prospect next to Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Parting ways with Williamson also makes the Pelicans make a little more sense on the court, opening up playing time and opportunities for Queen.

After the healthy and productive campaign Williamson just had in New Orleans, there may not be a better time to trade him. If his injury luck turns next season, Williamson's trade value may suffer. In that scenario, the Pelicans may not find a trade package as strong as they can get from the Bulls or another team this summer.