Pelicans Expected To Lose Naji Marshall In Free Agency, Per New Report
New Orleans, LA - Naji Marshall went from an undrafted rookie in 2020 to a crowd favorite for the New Orleans Pelicans in a few short years. Marshall is now an unrestricted free agent and a new report suggests the Pelicans are prepared to lose him in free agency. Evan Sidery, who covers the NBA for Forbes Sports, revealed that Marshall's market will include a few teams willing to sign him to a deal this offseason.
Teams like the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, and San Antonio Spurs have cap space to sign Marshall this summer. The 26-year-old forward averaged 7.1 points in 66 games last season for the Pelicans. Marshall averaged over 21 minutes per game the past two seasons, becoming a key rotational piece of Willie Green's bench. Coach Green famously dubbed Marshall a 'knife' because of his hard work and versatility.
"Naji is one of our guys who has earned everything he's gotten," Coach Green told reporters after an overtime win against the Suns. "From the start of summer league until now, Naji's been working and doing a great job." What Marshall will earn this summer is a nice payday. He earned a base salary of about $1.9 million last season. Naji could earn somewhere between $5-$8 million a season under his new deal.
Marshall relayed how "blessed" he felt to be in the league after going undrafted. After the Pelicans' first-round exit to the Oklahoma City Thunder, he told reporters that he doesn't take anything for granted. "None of this was guaranteed. Just to be here after going undrafted......to playing in the playoffs, making shots, and guarding the best players is an unbelievable blessing that I'm extremely thankful for", Marshall revealed.
With New Orleans attempting to work an extension with Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III eligible for a rookie extension, there won't be anything left in the cupboard to offer Marshall. The salary cap is projected to be $141 million next year, and the Pelicans have never paid a luxury tax bill. That probably leaves Marshall as an odd man out in New Orleans this summer. His new team will get a dedicated hard worker, a great teammate, and a fan favorite.