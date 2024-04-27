Pelicans Return Home For Game 3 Eager To Get A Win And Make This A Series Versus The Thunder
New Orleans, LA - The best-of-seven series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder continues on Saturday when the Pelicans host the Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. OKC took the first two games of the series at home, but now the Pelicans have a chance to protect their home court. To do so, New Orleans must find a way to protect the basketball, which cost them dearly in Games 1 and 2.
New Orleans has committed 32 turnovers in the first two games of the series, which is the last thing any team wants to do against the Thunder. Oklahoma City was first in the NBA during the regular season in points off turnovers and No. 5 in fastbreak points. The Pelicans haven't had a good shooting night from beyond the arc, shooting 27% from three in the first two games. During the regular season, the Pelicans were No. 4 in the NBA in three-point shooting.
The one clear advantage New Orleans has is in the paint, where big man Jonas Valancinas has feasted in the interior. Valanciunas is averaging 16 points and 13.5 rebounds, while the Pelicans averaged 12 offensive rebounds against the Thunder in Games 1 and 2. New Orleans has to get Brandon Ingram more involved in the offense. Thunder guard Lu Dort's aggressiveness has bothered Ingram, who is averaging just 15 points on 29% shooting. OKC has been able to load up on Ingram with Zion Williamson not on the court, and the Pelicans shooters haven't been able to make the Thunder pay from outside.
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been every bit of an MVP candidate in the first two games. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points on 56% shooting from the floor, while his teammates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have chipped nicely on both ends of the court. The Thunder have held New Orleans under 100 points, making the Pelicans the only Western Conference team in these playoffs not to score 100 points.
New Orleans needs to get solid production from their bench. The Pels bench is averaging 13.5 points per game, putting even more pressure on the New Orleans starters to keep up with the high-powered Thunder offense. Pelicans' backup forward Larry Nance, Jr. turned his ankle late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday but went through a full practice on Friday and appears to be good to play. The Pelicans have gone with a condensed eight-man rotation, with a sprinkle of Dyson Daniels for a spell. Oklahoma City has gone 10 or 11 deep for long stretches of this series.
No team in NBA history has overcome a 0-3 deficit in a playoff series. New Orleans must win on Saturday to avoid that fact. If the Pelicans win on Saturday, they have a chance to tie the series 2-2 on Monday night back in the Smoothie King Center.