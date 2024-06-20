Report: Pelicans Contacted Rockets, 76ers Concerning Brandon Ingram Trade
New Orleans, LA - A new report from The Athletic's Kelly Iko revealed the New Orleans Pelicans had discussions with the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers regarding a possible trade of Brandon Ingram. In Iko's article, the Pelicans bounced around a hypothetical concerning the Rockets center Alperen Sengun for Ingram. Reportedly, Houston was not interested in that scenario. Sengun is viewed as an integral part of the Rockets' rebuild. The 21-year-old Turkish-born big man averaged career-highs in points (21.1), rebounds (9.3), and assists (5.0) last season.
New Orleans needs frontcourt depth, with the departures of Jonas Valancunas and Cody Zeller this offseason. The team is not expected to re-sign either in free agency. Sources also confirmed to Iko that the Pelicans engaged in trade conversations with the Sixers. It was not immediately known what players were involved in those talks. Philly has significant draft capital to offer if the Pelicans are interested.
Ingram is eligible for a max, 4-year, $208 million extension this offseason. He currently has one year left on his current deal, which will make him a free agent next season. Reportedly, the Pelicans are unwilling to offer Ingram the max eligibility that would pay him north of $50 million a year after next season. There are injury concerns with Ingram, who has missed 154 games since the 2016-2017 season. Trey Murphy III is eligible for an extension on his rookie deal.
Signing Ingram to a max would mean New Orleans would have Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum commanding approximately $110 million of their salary cap starting in 2025. The Pelicans have never paid into the luxury tax and do not appear willing to do so anytime soon. If Ingram refuses to accept less than his max offer, then New Orleans has no choice but to seek a trade partner so he doesn't walk for nothing next offseason.
The question remains whether the Pelicans are willing to let the season start with the extension looming or if they unload him now or at the trade deadline. Pelicans President of Basketball Operations said in exit interviews that "this will not be an offseason of complacency". We should get an answer soon enough.