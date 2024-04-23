Zion Williamson Says It's 'Definitely Realistic' About A Closer Return From His Right Hamstring Injury
"Definitely realistic," Zion Williamson's response to the possibility of returning to action sooner than the expected two-week period." But, like I said, I got to pass test. Get back to baseline, and, hopefully, I'll be out there."
New Orleans showed resilience and determination despite dropping the first game of their first-round series with Oklahoma City, 94-92.
In his description of the left hamstring injury, which occurred with three minutes left against the Lakers, Zion Williamson is optimistic. He described it as "super demoralizing at first." He admitted, "Can't lie. You know, the season had been going so well. So for that to happen just definitely was demoralizing. But, I took a day to kind of get past that. Now I'm back on what I've been saying all year, stacking my days and getting back on the court."
It would be sort of a miracle for Zion to regain his health, meet the baseline tests, and play against OKC. However, it is unlikely during the first round. Although, it's never say never in the playoffs.
Williamson jumped to score 40 points, landed, felt a twinge, and immediately knew he had a left hamstring injury. Although the issue was not as pronounced as the injury to the right hamstring earlier, it was a blow for him and the team.
"I didn't feel nothing like new I did on the right side last year. The right side was definitely sharper pain. This one didn't really feel like that. Just felt like, no. Something's off right now."
Overcoming personal and injury challenges isn't new to Zion, but he has a positive outlook while going through rehabilitation.
"In the past, [it]was definitely tougher in the past, because nobody knew what I was going through. But, everybody had an opinion on it, which was crazy to me. But with this, I got a great circle around me, my teammates, the staff. So it's not even close to that."
Wednesday's second game for the Pelicans and Thunder will be at Paycom Center with an 8:30 PM CT tip-off at mid-court.