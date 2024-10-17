SI

Photo of LeBron Pestering Bronny James During Lakers Pregame Warmups Is a Classic

Ryan Phillips

LeBron James and Bronny James during pregame warmups before the Lakers faced the Warriors.
LeBron James and Bronny James during pregame warmups before the Lakers faced the Warriors. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
LeBron James is just doing what dads do.

A photo taken during pregame warmups before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night is already an instant classic for the NBA's father-son duo. As Bronny James went to shoot a three-pointer from the wing, his dad flew in and blocked the shot away.

The photo sequence is below.

Perfect.

During the game that night, LeBron turned in a veteran preseason appearance, playing 23 minutes and scoring six points, with two rebounds and four assists. Bronny played nine minutes and had two points, one rebound, and a block.

The Warriors won 111-97 in the meaningless exhibition game.

The James boys have been goofing around a lot during the preseason, with LeBron pulling some classic dad moves. It has actually been really nice to see LeBron letting his guard down and being a dad and teammate over these last few weeks.

