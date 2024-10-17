Photo of LeBron Pestering Bronny James During Lakers Pregame Warmups Is a Classic
LeBron James is just doing what dads do.
A photo taken during pregame warmups before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night is already an instant classic for the NBA's father-son duo. As Bronny James went to shoot a three-pointer from the wing, his dad flew in and blocked the shot away.
The photo sequence is below.
Perfect.
During the game that night, LeBron turned in a veteran preseason appearance, playing 23 minutes and scoring six points, with two rebounds and four assists. Bronny played nine minutes and had two points, one rebound, and a block.
The Warriors won 111-97 in the meaningless exhibition game.
The James boys have been goofing around a lot during the preseason, with LeBron pulling some classic dad moves. It has actually been really nice to see LeBron letting his guard down and being a dad and teammate over these last few weeks.