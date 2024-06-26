Pistons Set to Make Former No. 2 Pick James Wiseman a Free Agent
James Wiseman will be entering his fifth NBA season this fall, and he'll likely be doing it with his third different team. On Wednesday, a report claims the Detroit Pistons are set to renounce Wiseman's rights, making him a free agent.
The Golden State Warriors made Wiseman the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft despite a questionable fit in the team's system. A knee injury ended his rookie season abruptly and a complicated rehab meant he never saw the court in his second year. He did win an NBA title with the 2022 Warriors, but didn't play.
In February of 2023, the Warriors traded Wiseman to the Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks. In 24 games with the Pistons after the trade, Wiseman averaged career-highs in points (12.7), rebounds (8.1) and minutes per game (25.2).
The 2023-24 season wasn't kind to the 23-year-old. Wiseman only earned six starts in 63 games, and averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. He didn't find a way to put himself in the team's long-term plans.
At 6'11" and athletic, Wiseman could be an upside play for a team needing post help. He'll be a buy-low candidate in free agency. The problem is Wiseman hasn't played much since enrolling at Memphis in 2019. He only saw the floor in three college games due to the NCAA ruling him ineligible. And in the four seasons since he was drafted he has only played in 147 games, starting 55.
Someone will bet on Wiseman's talent and upside. The Pistons are refusing to.