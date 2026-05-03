Pistons vs. Magic Game 7 Live Updates: Starting Lineups and How to Watch Win-Or-Go-Home Tilt

Game 7 has arrived. And it will be glorious.

The Pistons and Magic have been locked in a fiercely competitive first-round series. No. 8 seed Orlando seemed fated to pull off the rare upset of the No. 1 seed in the first round after going up 3–1 in the series, but Detroit battled valiantly to pull out a pair of hard-earned wins in Game 5 and 6 to stay alive and force a Game 7. Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero have put up some tremendous performances as the stars that lead their respective rosters; they’ll both have to dig deep Sunday if they want to fight another day.

The finale of what has been the most back-and-forth series in the first round will come on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Game 7 will be broadcast on ABC; check your local affiliate or watch live on ABC’s website.

Pistons vs. Magic Game 7 live updates

How we got here ...

The Pistons were the best team in the East all season long and finished as one of three teams to clear the 60-win mark, an extraordinarily impressive achievement for a franchise that hasn’t enjoyed a lot of good basketball in the last 15 or so years. But the roster’s offensive weaknesses were exposed immediately come playoff time after the Magic earned the No. 8 seed with a play-in win; they dared anybody other than Cunningham on the Pistons’ roster to beat them and for the first four games of the series that proved a winning strategy.

But Detroit refused to roll over. Cunningham set a franchise record with 45 points to win Game 5 and the Pistons roared back from 22 points down in Game 6 as Orlando’s own offensive ineptitude caused an epic collapse. Nobody knows how Game 7 will look on the court, but we do know that it’s going to be fun to watch. This whole series has been.

From a game-by-game breakdown, here’s how we got here—and we can’t wait to see how it all wraps up.

Game 1: Magic 112, Pistons 101

Game 2: Pistons 98, Magic 83

Game 3: Magic 113, Pistons 105

Game 4: Magic 94, Pistons 88

Game 5: Pistons 116, Magic 109

Game 6: Pistons 93, Magic 79

More NBA playoffs on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.