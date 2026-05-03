Pistons vs. Magic Game 7 Live Updates: Starting Lineups and How to Watch Win-Or-Go-Home Tilt
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Game 7 has arrived. And it will be glorious.
The Pistons and Magic have been locked in a fiercely competitive first-round series. No. 8 seed Orlando seemed fated to pull off the rare upset of the No. 1 seed in the first round after going up 3–1 in the series, but Detroit battled valiantly to pull out a pair of hard-earned wins in Game 5 and 6 to stay alive and force a Game 7. Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero have put up some tremendous performances as the stars that lead their respective rosters; they’ll both have to dig deep Sunday if they want to fight another day.
The finale of what has been the most back-and-forth series in the first round will come on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Game 7 will be broadcast on ABC; check your local affiliate or watch live on ABC’s website.
Pistons vs. Magic Game 7 live updates
How we got here ...
The Pistons were the best team in the East all season long and finished as one of three teams to clear the 60-win mark, an extraordinarily impressive achievement for a franchise that hasn’t enjoyed a lot of good basketball in the last 15 or so years. But the roster’s offensive weaknesses were exposed immediately come playoff time after the Magic earned the No. 8 seed with a play-in win; they dared anybody other than Cunningham on the Pistons’ roster to beat them and for the first four games of the series that proved a winning strategy.
But Detroit refused to roll over. Cunningham set a franchise record with 45 points to win Game 5 and the Pistons roared back from 22 points down in Game 6 as Orlando’s own offensive ineptitude caused an epic collapse. Nobody knows how Game 7 will look on the court, but we do know that it’s going to be fun to watch. This whole series has been.
From a game-by-game breakdown, here’s how we got here—and we can’t wait to see how it all wraps up.
- Game 1: Magic 112, Pistons 101
- Game 2: Pistons 98, Magic 83
- Game 3: Magic 113, Pistons 105
- Game 4: Magic 94, Pistons 88
- Game 5: Pistons 116, Magic 109
- Game 6: Pistons 93, Magic 79
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Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.