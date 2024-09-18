Detroit Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pelicans Player
In a few short weeks, the Detroit Pistons will begin training camp in preparation for the 2024-25 season. Before the action gets underway, the team decided to make a late-summer roster move.
On Tuesday evening, reports surfaced that the Pistons and Dereon Seabron have agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 contract. The former undrafted guard now has an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in camp. In the event Detroit decides to waive him, he'll join their G-League affiliate for this upcoming season.
Seabron is a bit of an older prospect at 24, but fits the mold of the kind of prospect the Pistons have coveted. Standing at 6-foot-7, 180, he is of a similar archetype of Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland.
Entering his tenure with the Pistons, Seabron has a bit of NBA experience under his belt. After going undrafted in 2022, he landed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. Over the past two seasons, he's played 67 minutes across 11 games at the NBA level. During that time, Seabron averaged 1.6 PPG, 0.7 RPG, and 0.5 APG.
Looking at the Pistons roster, it's unlikely Seabron wins out a standard contract. Following an offseason where they added multiple veterans and another lottery pick, Detroit already has log james at multiple positions. Best case scenario for Seabron would likely be landing another two-way contract.
Even if there isn't a clear spot for him, this is a low-risk move by the Pistons ahead of training camp. With wing play being so crucial in the modern game, Seabron is a prospect worth taking a flier on to see what he can develop into down the line.