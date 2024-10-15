2025 Mock NBA Draft Places Detroit Pistons in Familiar Territory
The new NCAA season isn’t underway just yet, but NBA Draft analysts are already projecting the way the 2025 Draft could play out. Once again, the event will be key for the Detroit Pistons.
Despite the numerous major changes made throughout the 2024 offseason, the Pistons aren’t entering the 2024-2025 season with unrealistic expectations. They might be on the rise, but they are still among the NBA’s rebuilding programs.
Come June, the Pistons are expected to be in the lottery, and according to a new mock draft from The Athletic, a top-five pick seems quite realistic once again.
Familiar Territory
For the last four drafts, the Pistons selected within the top five. When they didn’t in 2020, they went on the clock seventh overall. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic envisions a scenario where Detroit picks fourth overall in 2025.
The three teams ahead of them could be the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, and the Brooklyn Nets.
With the Fourth Pick…
In this scenario, the Pistons would select Baylor guard, V.J. Edgecombe. Vecenie considers the 19-year-old “one of the most exciting prospects in this class.”
“There are few more explosive leapers within the greater basketball community worldwide; he’s a powerful athlete who will throw down thunderous dunks or rotate across the court for massive blocks at least once or twice per game. He’s also proven to be an excellent shooter off the catch to this point in his career, and his game off the bounce is developing.”
Edgecomb enters the college scene with plenty of the same accolades that top picks have possessed in the past. He was a McDonald’s All-American in 2024. The five-star recruit received offers from some of the top schools in the nation.
He’ll play his freshman year at Baylor, where he’s expected to become a one-and-done prospect.
Heading into last year’s draft, the Pistons had a glaring need for the frontcourt. After landing the fifth pick following an unfortunate lottery result, the Pistons took an interest in former NBA G League Ignite prospect Ron Holland.
Edgecomb might be an early prospect on Detroit’s radar, but a lot can change over the course of the NCAA season.