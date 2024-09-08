Analyst Predicts Pistons to Have Massive Turnaround in Key Metric
Last season, the Detroit Pistons were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA. During his first offseason as President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon quickly got to work addressing this issue.
While Langdon took a non-shooting prospect in the draft in Ron Holland, he loaded the Pistons' rosters with shooting via trades and free agency. First, he acquired Tim Hardaway Jr. from the Dallas Mavericks. Langdon then followed that up by signing veterans Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley. On top of this, Detroit was also able to retain Simone Fontecchio, who played well for a brief stretch following the trade deadline.
With the dust settled from the offseason, the staff at Bleacher Report put together reactions for each NBA team. When breaking down the Pistons, they stated that Detroit will be a top ten three-point shooting team in 2025.
I remain undeterred. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff just saw the utility of nudging up overall outside volume while in Cleveland, and the mere presence of more serviceable vets increases the offensive-competence factor. And remember, this isn't about the Pistons making their treys. It's about turning long-range looks into a larger part of their offense.
Given that the Pistons' roster is filled with non-shooters, they are going to need their complementary pieces to let it fly at a high volume. Doing so will open up the floor in a big way, creating more lanes to attack for guys like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
Morphing into a top three-point shooting team will be a massive turnaround for the Pistons, but it isn't out of the realm of possibility. Following his trade to the Pistons, Fontecchio shot 42.6% from deep on over six attempts per game. Beasley was also a high-volume shooter for the Milwaukee Bucks, attempting seven threes a game and converting 41.3% of them.
If this duo can maintain that level of production, along with guys like THJ and Harris helping, Detroit could add a new dynamic to their offense in 2025.