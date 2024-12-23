Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers
Over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons started their road trip off with a bang out in Arizona.
With a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Pistons were looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing at home against the Utah Jazz.
Despite being heavily favored over the rebuilding Western Conference squad, the Pistons dropped the ball from the jump. Although they showed plenty of signs of life throughout the matchup, they couldn’t climb out of the hole they dug themselves in during the first quarter.
Detroit ended up coming up short against the Jazz, which sent them on the road with an unfortunate loss. Although the Pistons were taking on a tough Suns team led by Kevin Durant, Phoenix couldn’t capitalize on Durant’s scoring masterclass.
A 28-point double-double from Cade Cunningham helped lead the Pistons down a path of victory for the second time last week. With a 133-125 win, the Pistons jumped to 12-17 on the year. Now, they are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers for the second leg of their tour out West.
Lately, the Lakers have found themselves on a bit of a roll. They’ve won their last three games. However, the Lakers have gone 5-5 in their last ten matchups. When the Lakers paid the Pistons a visit earlier this year, Detroit stunned the LeBron James-led squad. They are looking for a second-straight win on the road on Monday night.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers
Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
Time: 10:30 PM ET
Location: Crypto.com Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Lakers -5.5
Moneyline: LAL -210, DET +176
Total O/U: 224
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +5.5
Moneyline: DET +176
Total O/U: UNDER 224