Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Detroit Pistons will pay a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Nov 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Over the weekend, the Detroit Pistons started their road trip off with a bang out in Arizona.

With a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, the Pistons were looking to bounce back after a disappointing showing at home against the Utah Jazz.

Despite being heavily favored over the rebuilding Western Conference squad, the Pistons dropped the ball from the jump. Although they showed plenty of signs of life throughout the matchup, they couldn’t climb out of the hole they dug themselves in during the first quarter.

Detroit ended up coming up short against the Jazz, which sent them on the road with an unfortunate loss. Although the Pistons were taking on a tough Suns team led by Kevin Durant, Phoenix couldn’t capitalize on Durant’s scoring masterclass.

A 28-point double-double from Cade Cunningham helped lead the Pistons down a path of victory for the second time last week. With a 133-125 win, the Pistons jumped to 12-17 on the year. Now, they are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers for the second leg of their tour out West.

Lately, the Lakers have found themselves on a bit of a roll. They’ve won their last three games. However, the Lakers have gone 5-5 in their last ten matchups. When the Lakers paid the Pistons a visit earlier this year, Detroit stunned the LeBron James-led squad. They are looking for a second-straight win on the road on Monday night.

Nov 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Game Details

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Lakers -5.5

Moneyline: LAL -210, DET +176

Total O/U: 224

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +5.5

Moneyline: DET +176

Total O/U: UNDER 224

