How Pistons Win Over 76ers Clinched No. 1 Seed in Eastern Conference

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-93 on Saturday night to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-2007 NBA season.

The Pistons improved to 57-21 overall, and 26-12 on the road with the win. Detroit and Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff can now take the final games of the regular season to rest players, and look ahead to the postseason.

The Pistons are still without star Cade Cunningham, who missed his tenth game due to a collapsed lung. The Pistons have ben able to go 8-2 in his absence as they have found production from the bench and other role players to fill the gap left behind by Cunningham.

Every Pistons Starter Recorded Double-Digit Points

The Pistons got off to a hot start, exploding for 41 first quarter points against the 76ers before the Sixers’ tightened the screws on defense and held Detroit to just 30 second-quarter points.

Every Single Pistons starter logged double-digit points, while just three 76ers starters were able to do the same. The Pistons held the Sixers to 28 percent shooting from three.

Daniss Jenkins Continues to be an X-Factor for Detroit

Apr 02, 2026; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) shoots in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Daniss Jenkins continues to win over Pistons fans. Jenkins started the game against the 76ers, and logged 16 points while shooting a respectable 2-5 from beyond the arc.

Jenkins led all players on the floor in assists as he dished out 14. Jenkins started the year on a two-way contract with the Pistons, and with each game he is proving that he deserves to be in Detroit for the long run.

Pistons Dominate the Glass in Conference-Clinching Win

Apr 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Pistons dominated Philadelphia on the glass, out-rebounding them 45-33. Jalen Duren, who was listed as questionable before the game, was able to haul in seven rebounds as his teammate Tobias Harris reeled in four of his own.

With the Eastern Conference now officially locked up for J.B. Bickerstaff and his team, they will have the privilege of trying different sets and different lineups in the final games of the regular season for Bickerstaff to see if there is anything to fix fundamentally before going into the postseason. The Pistons will await the No. 8 seed and will have home court advantage throughout the length of their Eastern Conference playoff run.

The Pistons will now have a day off before traveling to Orlando to take on the Magic on Monday.