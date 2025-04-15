Brandon Jennings Gives Bold Prediction for Pistons-Knicks Series
The Detroit Pistons worked hard to complete a historic turnaround this season, and its resulted in them securing their first playoff berth since 2019. Ahead of their postseason action, one former player chimed in with his thoughts on how their first-round matchup is going to unfold.
Finishing As the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons find themselves as underdogs heading into the playoffs. In the opening round, they're slated to face off against Jalen Brunson and the No. 3 seed New York Knicks.
Based on how things unfolded in the regular season, the Pistons could be in a good position to pull off an upset. They had a lot of success against the Knicks in 2025, winning three of the four matchups between these teams. Two of these victories were on the road at Madison Square Garden, which is something to keep in mind in this series as the Pistons don't have homecourt advantage.
With all the playoff matchups set in stone, countless talking heads around the league took to social media this weekend to start giving their predictions. Brandon Jennings didn't waste any time giving his thoughts on the Pistons' matchup, as he boldly stated Detroit will upset the Knicks in six or seven games.
The Pistons are going to be fighting an uphill battle in the series on multiple fronts. For starters, their core has yet to play under the bright lights of the postseason. This is going to play a huge factor, especially in the games in front of a crazed New York fanbase. On top of that, they'll have to try and slow down one of the league's top offensive duos in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Given how things unfolded in the regular season, the Pistons should have some confidence as they gear up to take on the Knicks. If they are going to complete an upset, it will be a drag-out bout that goes deep into the series. Detroit's pursuit of a deep postseason run is set to begin on Saturday night at MSG for Game 1.