Debate Growing Over Jalen Duren Max Deal With Detroit Pistons This Offseason

The Detroit Pistons' first batch of real adversity has hit this March.

The Pistons have lost five of their last eight games including a two-point loss to the struggling Brooklyn Nets. Naturally, passionate basketball fans began wondering how this could be considering the success Detroit has had thus far. There's been a lot of conversation as to what Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon should do with this team following the postseason.

Pistons center Jalen Duren is slated to resume contract negotiations with his current club during the offseason after he declined anything Detroit offered him before the rookie extension deadline of October 25. Duren is enjoying a breakout season for the championship-contending Detroit Pistons. Duren is averaging 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

There's a large group of fans out there who think maximum dollars is too much for that kind of production and for the style in which Duren plays.

Mar 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) shoots on Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Duren will become a Restricted Free Agent this summer

Since Duren isn't entering his eighth or ninth season, it makes him ineligible for the supermax contract extension. He'll be entering this offseason as a restricted free agent, which means Detroit can match any contract extension another team offers him, but they have the option of signing him to an extra year and a higher incremental increase.

Detroit's maximum contract offer can raise Duren's contract by 8% every season compared to the 5% raise he's eligible to receive from other teams. Detroit is also eligible to exceed the salary cap in order to sign him since they have his Bird rights.

When I wrote about rookie scale extensions, I had 5-years/$135M for Jalen Duren as my projection.



Duren and the Pistons didn't come to an agreement on an extension at all.



He won't get "only" $27M AAV as a restricted free agent this summer. That number is going way, way up! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 28, 2026

"There was virtually no talk of Duren and Detroit getting a deal done heading into the league's rookie extension deadline Oct. 20, with sources saying at the time that the two sides were pretty far apart in price...Duren, after allowing 62% shooting at the rim last season, is down to 53% this season. That has led to league insiders putting him firmly in the running for Most Improved Player -- and projecting a nice payday when he becomes a restricted free agent in July." ESPN's Tim Bontemps in November 2025

Detroit does have the opportunity to offer him more money than any other team in the NBA. Duren can be offered a contract worth 25% of Detroit's cap space, which would put the full worth of his contract toward $190 million to $210 million for five years. This is the same kind of contract that players like Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard signed after their fourth NBA season. Of course, money has risen since then they signed their contracts, but it puts into perspective what kind of proven players have signed for 25% of a team's cap space.

ngl if they give duren this type of money their title window is over https://t.co/4uWjxlKR42 — no speeding🍪 (@MIK3MCDANIEL) March 8, 2026

Some fans don't think he's proven to be worth that much. In a post on X that reached 54,000 views, a user questioned whether or not signing Duren to the max this offseason is the smartest thing to do for the franchise long-term. This was in response to another post that reached 108,000 views.

Duren asking for that 240M max extension might kill the franchise — .Slip (@SlipReaper) March 15, 2026

The response to Duren's potential max contract extension hasn't been completely negative as one user on X pleaded with the Pistons to offer Duren the contract he deserves.

"I really hope the #Pistons off Jalen Duren the Max Contract extension this off-season. He is a monster...who will only get better..." @AngryMike24 on X

The Pistons' regular season success has proven Detroit is capable of making a deep run in the playoffs. They've had more than enough stretches of dominance over the entire NBA, but the postseason is what separates stars from superstars. We're about to see what this young Pistons core is made of heading into the NBA playoffs.