Cade Cunningham Details Detroit Pistons’ Humble Mentality
This season, Cade Cunningham has every right to feel great about the progress he’s made with the Detroit Pistons. After going from under 20 wins in each of the last two seasons, the Pistons are one victory shy of cracking 40 wins this season.
The Pistons expected to be better under the new front office and coaching staff, but not many anticipated this kind of jump. It’s a reason to celebrate, but the Pistons are staying grounded.
After an intense win on the road on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham revealed his humble mentality moving forward.
"To have put ourselves in the position we put ourselves is something not many people saw us doing,” Cunningham told reporters on Wednesday.
“It’s something we’re super proud of. We also know there’s a lot of work ahead to get the respect we want in this league … I don’t feel like we’ve accomplished anything yet.”
For the first time in his four-year NBA career, Cunningham has reached the 65-game threshold, making him eligible to receive yearly awards and accomplishments to add to his resume. So far, Cunningham has added an All-Star nod to his list of accomplishments.
Now, he’s on the hunt for playoff wins and everything else that comes with the result of his successful season on a personal level.
For Cunningham, he’s posting averages of 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The veteran star is knocking down 46 percent of his shots from the field and 35 percent of his three-pointers. He’s putting up career-high numbers in all major statistical categories.
As far as the team goes, the Pistons have been on the same page throughout the year, hence their shocking success. A “happy to be here” mentality would be understandable for the Pistons in the playoffs, they are definitely looking to shake up the Eastern Conference next month. If everything continues to trend in the right direction, the Pistons will be in the playoffs for the first time since the Blake Griffin days.