Cade Cunningham in Exclusive Stat Company With LA Laker Star
This season, few players across the NBA put themselves on the map more than Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. In the midst of his breakout campaign, the former No. 1 pick put up production on par with one of the game's top talents.
The Pistons' drastic turnaround this season would not have been possible if not for the stellar play of Cunningham. He put up career-highs across the board, averaging 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG. With his stellar all-around play on a nightly basis, Cunningham has drastically risen up the hierarchy of stars in the NBA.
With the regular season now officially over, all player's stats for the 2025 campaign are locked in. Across all 30 teams, there were only two players to average at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Cunningham was one of them, with LA Lakers star Luka Doncic being the other.
When it comes to the offensive side of the floor, Cunningham was one of the top individual performers in the league this season. He finished ninth in points per game and fourth in assists per game. Cunningham was also tied for fifth in triple-doubles this season with nine.
Four years removed from being the top pick in his draft class, Cunningham has made "the leap" to being a star at the NBA level. His strong play has done wonders for the Pistons but has also brought on expectations. With Detroit punching their ticket for the postseason, many are waiting to see how the young guard will handle the added pressure.
Based on how he's conducted himself all season, Cunningham seems poised to keep the Pistons trending in the right direction. He'll look to continue doing so Saturday night when he makes his playoff debut against the New York Knicks.