Cade Cunningham Keeping Positive Mindset Amid Pistons' Skid
After being one of the biggest success stories in the NBA all season, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a bit of a skid to finish the regular season. Despite how things look at the moment, one key member of the team hasn't lost any confidence.
In their latest matchup, the Pistons hosted the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Detroit had full control of the game through the first three quarters, leading by as many as 18 at one point. However, following big scoring nights from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Kings managed to rally in the fourth quarter en route to a 127-117 victory.
Following the loss, Pistons star Cade Cunningham was asked about the team's mindset as they now sit at 1-4 over their last five games. Even though things have played out how they might have wanted, the group is still confident and learning valuable lessons from their shortcomings.
"We’re in the same spot. We’re confident, we’re hungry and we’re looking forward to getting better every game," Cunningham told reporters. "Last two games being losses, obviously not what we wanted but there’s something we can take from both of them."
Cunningham did everything he could to get the Pistons back in the win column in his second game back from injury. He logged 32 minutes and posted a stat line of 35 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
With this loss, the Pistons now sit a game-and-a-half behind the Milwaukee Bucks for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Securing the No. 5 seed still is a possibility, as they have a pair of matchups with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company coming up. That said, the Pistons will want to get back on track soon in hopes of building momentum heading into the postseason.
Next up on the schedule, the Pistons will face off against a potential playoff opponent in the New York Knicks on Thursday night.