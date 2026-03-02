How Detroit Pistons Earned Impressive Road Victory Over Orlando Magic

Facing the first matchup of a difficult three-game road trip, the Detroit Pistons extended their winning streak to three games with an impressive 106-92 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

In a game that featured the Pistons down by as many as nine points to start, Detroit, like they have done in several games this season, turned defense into offense to beat the Magic, along with several impactful performances by their top players.

With the win, the Pistons have surpassed their win total from last year with 24 games remaining in the regular season. The Pistons now post the best record in the NBA, at 45-14. In the win, Cade Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons, scoring 29 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.

Jalen Duren also recorded a double-double for the fifth consecutive game, scoring 16 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist. Tobias Harris, against one of his former teams, put on a show in the second half, making key plays to extend the Pistons' lead. Harris finished the night with 23 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist, and a block.

Pistons Defense Against Magic's Paolo Banchero

Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) defends Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In the first half, a pair of former No. 1 overall picks, Cade Cunningham and the Magic forward Paolo Banchero battled it out in the first half, as they both scored in double figures for their teams. The Pistons' second-half performance against Banchero was crucial, as their defense against him helped Detroit earn a 14-point road victory.

After scoring 17 points in the first half for the Magic, the Pistons held Banchero to seven points after halftime and forced him to commit nine turnovers in the game. Banchero finished the game leading the Magic, scoring 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Most of Banchero’s points came from the line, going 13-of-16 from the strike.

Pistons Second Half Offensive Success

Mar 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After trailing 57-50 at halftime, the Pistons had multiple scoring runs that started in the third quarter. The Pistons' defensive performance helped set the tone in the second half, as they outscored the Magic 31-18 in the third quarter.

Throughout the season, the Pistons have excelled in scoring in the paint, which was on display in Sunday night’s win over the Magic. The Pistons outscored the Magic 66 to 32 in the paint, which made up for their frustrating performance from three-point range. The Pistons shot 13 percent from beyond the arc against the Magic, scoring four three-pointers.

What's Next For Pistons?

With their matchup against the Magic, officially in the win column, the Pistons now travel to Cleveland for a rematch of Friday night’s thrilling 122-119 overtime win over the Cavaliers. The Pistons and Cavaliers will face off on Tuesday night, and fans should be in for another exciting matchup.

Cavaliers stars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden could potentially be back for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Pistons, as the two were sidelined with injuries on Friday in Detroit. The tip-off between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.