Cade Cunningham’s Playing Status for Pistons-Knicks Revealed
Lately, a calf contusion has kept Cade Cunningham off the court for a small stretch. The Detroit Pistons star was able to return ahead of the team’s April 5 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s played in two games since returning.
Heading into Thursday’s action against the New York Knicks, Cunningham was on the injury report once again. This time around, he was listed as probable due to left knee patellar tendinopathy.
As expected, Cunningham will get the nod to play against the Knicks on Thursday. Despite being on the injury report, Cunningham has been cleared to appear in his third-straight game.
Before Cunningham went out for a stretch, he appeared in 38 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on March 21. He suffered a calf contusion during the matchup and was ruled out for the next game and beyond.
In total, Cunningham missed six games in a row for the Pistons. While they started his absent streak strong by winning the first three games, the Pistons dropped two of the final three games before he returned.
When Cunningham faced the Grizzlies last Saturday, he checked in for just 27 minutes. During that time, he scored 25 points on 38 percent shooting from the field while coming down with nine rebounds and dishing out four assists.
In the follow-up game against the Sacramento Kings, Cunningham produced 35 points on 62 percent shooting from the field, along with five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. The Pistons have lost their last two games and are looking to close out the regular-season series against the New York Knicks with a victory.
The Pistons and the Knicks are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.